New Exhibitions Start March 19-20

Figure It Out: Eccentric Visions in Figurative Art

Opening: Friday, March 19, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

Figure It Out: Eccentric Visions in Figurative Art brings together five artists from the Midwest who make distinctly idiosyncratic figurative work. Each of them presents a unique vision that feels both alien and familiar; one that is grounded in personal emotions but is also infused with popular culture, humor and shared experiences. They offer personal mythologies and introspective processes that are made accessible through a language of cartoon imagery, patterns and bright colors.

Preview 10

Opening: Friday, March 19, 3 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)

Preview 10 presents various creative viewpoints from recent works that are gestures in new directions for the artists, in preparation for their solo exhibitions in 2021 and 2022. The exhibition is conversational, provisional, and open-ended in allowing the art to define itself and to evoke feelings of persistence and renewal.

Jurors Exhibition

Exhibition begins March 19

Bridgeport Art Center

Inspired / Inspire: Artworks from Michigan City Area Schools’ Art Educators

Exhibition begins March 19

Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Highlighting eleven visual arts educators from Michigan City’s elementary, middle and high schools, Inspired / Inspire celebrates these extraordinary teachers, who, despite a most challenging academic year, continue to inspire and be inspired every day. Not only do they educate their students through a world of possibilities, but they also maintain individual creative studio practices.

1st Annual Exhibition: Photographic Processes & More

Opening: Saturday, March 20, 6 – 10 pm

Dragonfly Gallery

1st Annual Exhibition: Photographic Processes & More will feature work by Aaron Wilder, Alkebuluan Merriweather, Barbara Nati, Camille Silverman, Darren Oberto, Deven Mauri, Erin Patton-McFarren, Francisco Malave, Jim Brady, JoAnn Terry, Julie O’Connor, Nemanja Zdravkovic and Ozzie Stern. The exhibition highlights traditional photographic works such as landscape photography & still-life and also explores work that pushes the boundaries of real versus digital.