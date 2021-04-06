Art World Recap: April 1

The Smart Reopens Next Week

On April 8, the Smart Museum of Art will open to the public, offering timed reservations to visit Lust, Love, and Loss in Renaissance Europe, a new exhibition in which passion, violence, and virtue emerge as fundamental, intertwined elements in European artworks of the fifteenth through seventeenth centuries. In addition, the Museum will be open to University of Chicago classes and individual or small group student research visits coordinated through the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry

The Museum also shared an article from nine UChicago experts discussing the past year's impacts on health, science and more.

Art Design Chicago is Back

Art Design Chicago is back again with Art Design Chicago Now, a series of free public conversations, hands-on workshops, behind-the-scenes collections tours, and digital storytelling amplifying the voices of Chicago's diverse community of makers―past and present. Details here.

900 N Lake Shore – An Accessible 'Miesien' Home

A renovated "12" tier 2 bed / 2 bath unit in the architecturally significant Mies Van Der Rohe building is for sale with a recent price cut.