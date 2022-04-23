EXPO CHICAGO Overflows Into the City

By CGN Staff

EXPO Art Week is underway, with many events and special receptions taking place all week long in honor of and in addition to the fair itself.

The return of the fair, the first in-person edition since 2019, has moved many organizations to hold special hours and host various events while so much attention and energy is on art right now.

Here are just a few events taking place now and in the coming days throughout the city.

See CGN's Calendar of Events for a complete list.

Nick Cave Preview at Art on theMART

Friday, April 8, 8:00 – 10:00pm

Viewable along the Chicago Riverwalk, between Wells and Franklin Streets

In partnership with Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Art on theMART is presenting a newly commissioned projection by acclaimed American artist Nick Cave. A preview of this projection will be viewable as a pop-up installment at Art on theMART during EXPO ART WEEK on Friday, April 8 from 8:00 – 10:00pm. The projection of Cave’s video work, made specifically for Art on theMART, is a reimagination remix of Cave’s original film Drive-By (2011) with new footage as part of the Summer 2022 programming to be shown twice nightly from May 5 through September 7, 2022. Cave’s projection will coincide with his first career-spanning retrospective, Forothermore, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Barely Fair

BARELY FAIR is an international art fair operated by Julius Caesar and taking place at Color Club (4146 N. Elston) April 8 - 24, 2022. It is an invitational fair featuring programming from 30 contemporary art galleries, project spaces, and curatorial projects. Included spaces will exhibit works in 1:12 scale booths built to mimic the design of a standard fair.





Skin in the Game

Curated by Zoe Lukov and produced by Abby Pucker

April 7 – 24, 400 N. Peoria St.

Skin in the Game is an exhibition of painting, sculpture, video, site-specific installation and performance works by over 40 artists, including, for this edition, several from Chicago. The exhibition will explore touch, transmission and skin—the potential, vulnerability and risk contained therein—as a boundary to protect from danger or as a porous border to receive. Establishing a dialogue with the erotic, the works on view hold the tension between pleasure and violence, the taboo and voyeurism, with through lines that touch on game, color, the hunt, sport, religious iconography, performance and competition. Among the artists included are Derrick Adams, Isabelle Albuquerque, Tosh Basco, Carlos Betancourt, Lynda Benglis, Rashayla Marie Brown, Zoe Buckman, Nick Cave, Raúl de Nieves, Jen DeNike, Jane Dickson, Amir H. Fallah, Brendan Fernandes, Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Nicholas Galanin X Merritt Johnson, Theaster Gates, Clarity Haynes, Micol Hebron, Camille Henrot, Rashid Johnson, Jesse Krimes, Yvette Mayorga, Marilyn Minter, Maynard Monrow, Carlos Motta, Ebony Patterson, Paul Pfeiffer, Cheryl Pope, Erin M. Riley, Florencia Rodriguez Giles, Sheena Rose, Gabriella Ruiz, Kathleen Ryan, Moises Salazar, Soo Shin, Hank Willis Thomas, Jake Troyli, Juana Valdes, David Wojnarowicz, Agustina Woodgate, Kennedy Yanko and Jwan Yosef.

The Peninsula Chicago x AFRICOBRA: I Am Somebody

April 7 – Mid-May

The Peninsula Chicago present AFRICOBRA: I Am Somebody, an exhibition of works by AFRICOBRA founders Sherman Beck, Jeff Donaldson, Jae Jarrell, Wadsworth Jarrell and Gerald Williams, along with additional early members of the pioneering collective. AFRICOBRA was an artist collective founded on the South Side of Chicago in 1968. Known for creating art to address social and cultural challenges affecting the Black community, AFRICOBRA is one of the most significant arts movements of the second half of the twentieth century. The exhibition will feature a selection of works from AFRICOBRA’s groundbreaking early exhibitions of the late 1960s and early 1970s, as well as key insights into their aesthetic explorations before the group came together, and subsequent developments in the following decades. AFRICOBRA's contributions to the history of art have been highlighted in such exhibitions as the 2019 Venice Biennale and the critically-acclaimed Soul of a Nation, which debuted at the Tate Modern in 2017 and traveled to five other museums. This exhibition is presented in partnership with Kavi Gupta, EXPO CHICAGO and The Peninsula Chicago.

Richard H. Driehaus Museum – Theodora Allen, Saturnine

Wednesday, April 6

7:00-9:00 PM

Gallery Stroll at the Driehaus Museum

Theodora Allen: Saturnine

Free (Reservations Recommended)

Saturday, April 9

3:15 PM

Conversation and Book Signing with Theodora Allen

At Navy Pier/EXPO CHICAGO

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

More of Allen's work will be on view at EXPO at Kasmin Gallery's booth #221

PAGODA RED

In partnership with Chambers Fine Art, Pagoda Red presents an immersive exhibit of modern Chinese masters alongside historic objects to explore the question: how do you find peace during turbulent times?

Musings of Calm: A curatorial discussion with Orianna Cacchione, Smart Museum of Art; Dan Chen, Chambers Fine Art; Betsy Nathan, Pagoda Red

Rsvp to 773.235.1188

Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art

21c Museum Hotel Chicago | March 21, 2022 – March 1, 2023

The multi-media exhibition illuminates the intersection of celebrity, commerce, technology and the media, including notable works by Nick Cave, Titus Kaphar, Hank Willis Thomas and Kehinde Wiley, among others. Spanning all 10,000+ square feet of the 21c Museum Hotel Chicago’s gallery space, Pop Stars! features over 90 works of art by 55 artists from around the world. The artists exhibited in Pop Stars! examine recent shifts in how culture is being created and consumed, demonstrating the dominance of the popular as today’s ubiquitous culture. Curated by Museum Director and Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites. A guided docent tour will be available on Friday, April 8 from 5:00 – 6:00pm.