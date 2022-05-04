Muralists Needed for COD Public Art Project to Be Installed in Glen Ellyn Pedestrian Tunnel

Via PR

The College of DuPage (COD) Public Art Project Committee is accepting proposals from artists for a public artwork to be installed in the Taylor Ave. pedestrian tunnel in the Village of Glen Ellyn. The goal of this project is to create a work that activates this unique walkway while providing Glen Ellyn with a positive and engaging public art piece. Applications are due by midnight, May 15.

The committee is looking for proposals that reference, are inspired by or are connected to the Village of Glen Ellyn, its history or environment. Proposed projects must be moisture resistant, self-sustaining (no regular maintenance or monitoring required) and durable enough to hold up to heavy pedestrian traffic and extreme weather conditions. Projects must meet all the painting and anti-graffiti requirements and take into consideration and engage with the curved surface of the 91.5' long 12' diameter tunnel. Installation of the selected work must be installed between June 1 and Aug. 1, 2022 by the artist. The Tunnel must remain open and accessible during installation.

Interested artists must submit a proposal that outlines the following:

1. Detailed rendering of proposed artwork

2. Explanation of the concept behind the work and its connection to Glen Ellyn,

its history or environment

3. Detailed budget outlining material, labor, and other costs

4. Artist bio

5. Documentation of previously completed projects of a similar scale.

Though the application deadline is May 15, the Committee is willing to work with artists that might need more time. For more information and link to online submission, visit theccma.org/codpubart.

All submissions that meet the requirements will be reviewed. All applications will be reviewed by the COD Public Art Project Committee, members of the community, and must be approved by the Glen Ellyn Village board. The JCS Fund of the DuPage Foundation has awarded the Village a $25,000 grant for the project which will be applied toward the completion of all aspects of the project including materials.

The COD Public Art Project Committee is chaired by Glen Ellyn resident Diana Martinez (McAninch Arts Center Director) and is comprised of fellow residents Dawn Smith, Geoff Bevington, Carol White and Jennifer Umlaff; with Debbie Venezia Director of Arts DuPage, McAninch Arts Center Project Coordinator Molly Junokas and COD/Cleve Carney Museum of Art Curator Justin Witte.

The COD Public Art Project is a College of DuPage/ McAninch Arts Center initiative. The most recent mural initiative was the September 2021 installation of two murals by internationally acclaimed Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick at 427 N. Main St. in Glen Ellyn.

“Public Art is a catalyst for economic development and has the power to draw people to our community,” observed Glen Ellyn President Mark Senak. “Art provokes our emotions, activates our minds, and widens our consciousness. I want to thank our friends at College of DuPage for raising awareness of the virtues of public art and look forward to continuing to work with them on making public art part of the Glen Ellyn brand.”