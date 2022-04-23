SOFA Chicago Returns In-Person November 3-6, 2022

SOFA Chicago announced today that it will return in-person to Navy Pier, November 3-6, 2022

SOFA Chicago explores materiality and meaning in sculpture, objects, functional art and wearable design, along with a curated selection of self-taught and contemporary art.

When SOFA last took place in 2019 it was under new ownership and called Intersect Chicago. The fair is returning to its original, familiar name for this coming edition.

Running since 1993, SOFA Chicago focuses on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art, fiber arts, and design.

More details and exhibitors will be announced.

sofaexpo.com