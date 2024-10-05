Previews

New Exhibitions Open Oct 3–6

 

Elefante: Leopoldo Goût

Opening: Thursday, Oct 3, 6 – 9 pm

Povos – West Town

 

Departed: A Patrick Jilbert Solo Show

Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 8 pm

Chicago Truborn

 

Blake Jones ‘B-Sides’ Solo Show

Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 7 pm

Vertical Gallery

 

Beneath The Surface: Spirituality in Art

Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

Susan Jacoby: Quietude

Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 7 pm

Vivid Art Gallery

 

Susan Isaacson and Katsy Johnson: The Power of Place: Geographical Memories and Identity

Opening: Saturday, Oct 5, 5 – 7 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

From Dakar: Street Stories

Opening: Saturday, Oct 5, 5 – 9 pm

T. Mari Gallery

 

Phyllis Brodny: The Secret Life of Gourds

Opening: Sunday, Oct 6, 1 – 3 pm

Gallery Seven

 

 

