New Exhibitions Open Oct 3–6
Opening: Thursday, Oct 3, 6 – 9 pm
Povos – West Town
Departed: A Patrick Jilbert Solo Show
Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 8 pm
Chicago Truborn
Blake Jones ‘B-Sides’ Solo Show
Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 7 pm
Vertical Gallery
Beneath The Surface: Spirituality in Art
Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 8 pm
ARC Gallery
Opening: Friday, Oct 4, 5 – 7 pm
Vivid Art Gallery
Susan Isaacson and Katsy Johnson: The Power of Place: Geographical Memories and Identity
Opening: Saturday, Oct 5, 5 – 7 pm
Perspective Photo Gallery
Opening: Saturday, Oct 5, 5 – 9 pm
T. Mari Gallery
Phyllis Brodny: The Secret Life of Gourds
Opening: Sunday, Oct 6, 1 – 3 pm
Gallery Seven