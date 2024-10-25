The Golden Triangle Is Selling Collection from Famed Oak Street Outfitter George Greene

By CGN Staff

The Golden Triangle in West Town occupies a cavernous space suited to its often large scale salvages from around the world. Visiting the space is like going on a house tour where everything is for sale.

Their latest offering includes the sumptuous furnishings of George Greene, the legendary Oak Street clothier that opened in the mid-2000s. When George Greene opened it was a go-to for a set of Chicagoans looking for the atmosphere of a stylish English club, designed by Patrick DiMichele and The Golden Triangle, as well as high-end Italian clothes.

As Golden Triangle co-founder Doug van Tress shared, "It was pure British Raj, straight out of Rangoon, with varnished teak tables, brass fittings, leather and cane all around. The props were real antiques from Burma, India, and Britain."

Now, the clothes may be long gone, but the furnishings that made the store itself so appealing are for sale at the Golden Triangle. All, as Doug says, at highly advantageous prices.

On view through November 30

