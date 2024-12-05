What We're Reading 11/26/24

Art Institute of Chicago Receives Record $75 M. Gift Toward Expansion

The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) received a $75 million donation from Aaron I. Fleischman and Lin Lougheed to support future expansion, the museum announced on Tuesday.

The largest naming gift in the museum’s 145-year history, the funds will be used to realize building plans that expand access to the museum’s collection and enhance visitor experience. The Aaron I. Fleischman and Lin Lougheed building will house new galleries for the museum’s collection of late 19th-century, modern, and contemporary art.

“We are beyond grateful to collaborate with Aaron and Lin to imagine the future of our campus,”

said president and director of the Art Institute of Chicago James Rondeau in a statement. “Their exceptional generosity and vision will allow our aspirations to become a reality and I am grateful for their dedication to Chicago, and to serving our visitors for generations to come.”

By Francesca Aton

Via Art News

Inside the Wintrust Mag Mile Lights Festival: Where holiday dreams came to life

For the 33rd annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, people from across the country turned out in record numbers to see the magic along the Mag Mile. This iconic event, the largest evening parade in the U.S., delivered festive surprises that had onlookers cheering from start to finish.

By Candace Jordan

Via Chicago Star



Celebrated Chicago artist Kevin A. Williams returns home for exhibit of his paintings in Hyde Park

An accomplished artist makes a trip back home, reflecting on his roots, and sharing his story about his "Sweet Home Chicago" years. Kevin A. Williams, known by his artist moniker WAK, got his start in life and in art in the heart of the South Shore neighborhood. "It's been a beautiful journey. This was probably the best of times, when you don't know how it's going to turn out," he said.

It was in South Shore that a teenage Williams was convinced that art could be his life's work. Williams, whose paintings now are celebrated around the world, and hanging in galleries, first found a paying audience on East 87th Street.

Via CBS News

Tearing down Elgin building designed by Marina City architect is a bitter pill to swallow

The Elgin Mental Health Center Medical and Surgical building, a modernist cylindrical tower designed by the late architectural pioneer Bertrand Goldberg, is being eyeballed for demolition.

Built in 1967, the five-story building has been closed since July 2002. An Illinois Department of Human Services spokesperson said the building was shuttered due to the dangers of asbestos and “multiple” structural hazards.

“At this time, the building is on a list for possible demolition,” the spokesperson said. “However, at this time IDHS does not have a timeline for when the potential demolition might occur.”

By Lee Bey

Via Chicago Sun Times