MCA Announces New Chef + Restaurant Collaboration for Winter 2024/25

Images: Duck Confit Salad; Chef Ryan Brosseau, Credit: Neil Burger; Limited edition black lager, titled ‘The End’

Via PR

CHICAGO— The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and Marisol are excited to announce upcoming collaborations for the winter season. These include a continuation of the Chef Collaboration Series, originated by Chef Jason Hammel, and a new lager launched in partnership with Marz Brewery.

The new dish for the Chef Collaboration Series, which focuses on spotlighting local culinary talent, will be a Duck Confit Salad by Chef Ryan Brosseau of French-Canadian restaurant Dear Margeret. The salad features a diverse array of ingredients including white beans, roasted pumpkin, demi-glace, pickled onion, arugula, Banyuls vinaigrette, fines herbes, and cured duck yolk. This salad will be available starting on December 3, 2024 for both lunch and dinner.

Starting in December, Marisol will also serve a limited-edition black lager, titled The End, in collaboration with McKinley Park’s Marz Brewery. This collaboration is in the spirit of The Living End: Painting and Other Technologies, 1970–2020, MCA’s recently-opened exhibition that runs through March 16, 2025. With hints of chocolate and coffee, The End is the perfect beer for cozy winter evenings. The dark lager has a low hop bitterness aroma with a 5.5% ABV. In January 2025, customers will be able to pair this beer with Marisol’s upcoming prix fixe menu in collaboration with Chicago Restaurant Week. Marisol also has spirit-free beverages for those participating in Dry January, including El Cielo, which has lavender, ginger, lime, and tonic, and The Kiss, featuring Seedlip Spice 94, rose mallow, and lemon.

Lunch hours are 11 am to 2 pm and dinner hours are 5:30 pm to 9 pm, Tuesday to Friday; brunch hours are 10:30 am to 2 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Museum admission is not required to eat at Marisol and parking validation is available.