Previews

New Exhibitions June 26 - 30

Teresa Baker: Shift in the Clouds

Opening: Wednesday, June 26, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Arts Club of Chicago

 

 

 

Rebecca Shore: Being There

Opening: Thursday, June 27, 6 – 8 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

 

 

A Bigger Table: 50 Years of the Chicago Poetry Center

June 27

Poetry Foundation

 

Connected Landscapes: The MacInnes Brothers

Opening: Thursday, Jun 27,  7–9 pm

Gallery of Contemporary Mosaics

 

 

Indigo Seven: Gilded Agility

Opening: Friday, June 28, 6 – 8 pm

International Museum of Surgical Science (IMSS)

 

 

 

Grid Luck: Alberto Aguilar

Opening: Sunday, June 30, 2 – 6 pm

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA)

 

 

Related:

News Archive