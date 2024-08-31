New Exhibitions June 26 - 30
Teresa Baker: Shift in the Clouds
Opening: Wednesday, June 26, 5:30 – 8 pm
The Arts Club of Chicago
Opening: Thursday, June 27, 6 – 8 pm
Corbett vs. Dempsey
A Bigger Table: 50 Years of the Chicago Poetry Center
June 27
Poetry Foundation
Connected Landscapes: The MacInnes Brothers
Opening: Thursday, Jun 27, 7–9 pm
Gallery of Contemporary Mosaics
Opening: Friday, June 28, 6 – 8 pm
International Museum of Surgical Science (IMSS)
Opening: Sunday, June 30, 2 – 6 pm
The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA)