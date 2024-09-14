Previews

New Exhibitions September 14 and 15

Neil Beloufa: Humanities

Opening: Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 4 – 7 pm

The Renaissance Society

 

Hubcap Diamond Star Halo: Corbett vs. Dempsey at Twenty

Opening: Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 12 – 4 pm

Corbett vs. Dempsey

 

Alice Tippit: The Deep Element

Opening: Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 5 – 7:30 pm

PATRON

 

By Degrees III

Opening: Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 6 – 9 pm

Chicago Sculpture International (CSI)

 

THIRTEEN + THIRTEEN

Opening: Saturday, Sep 14, 2024 6 – 10 pm

Agitator Artist Collective

 

 

Meghan Borah: Ladylike

Opening: Sunday, Sep 15, 2024 2 – 5 pm

Goldfinch

 

Black and White | Trotter Alexander and Michele Thrane

Opening: Sunday, Sep 15, 2024 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

 

