Chicago’s source for art gallery news, events, and listings
New CGN Arts Guide in 2017
February 1, 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond.
Cover features art by Carlos Rolón/Dzine
Kapwani Kiwanga: The sum and its parts
Logan Center Exhibitions presents a selection of newly commissioned work by Kapwani Kiwanga in her first solo exhibition in the United States. The sum and its parts opens Friday, January 20.
Kjell Theøry
The Graham Foundation is pleased to debut the world premiere of Kjell Theøry by the experimental artist collective, ATOM-r (Anatomical Theatres of Mixed Reality). Presented in the historic Graham Foundation ballroom, the immersive, multimedia performances will take place over three weekends between January 20–February 4, 2017.
Chicago Art Source Gallery
Situated in the heart of the Clybourn Corridor, the Chicago Art Source Gallery offers a diverse collection of artwork, changing calendar of shows, knowledgeable staff and welcoming environment for both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors.
Art Openings This Week
Thursday, January 19
Library Society Winter Reception for Concrete Poetry, Concrete Book
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Special Collections Research Center- University of Chicago Library
Eric Stefanski: Try Harder
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Friday, January 20
Chicago's Henry Darger
Opening Reception — 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Kapwani Kiwanga: The sum and its parts
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, January 21
Wings
Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Dark Light: Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib
Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Megan Sterling and Julie Weber
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Ryan Fenchel: The Adept Wept
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
