Art Openings This Week

Friday, February 3

Sedimented

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

Saturday, February 4

Stephanie Taiber

Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

Hebru Brantley: Eat Crap King

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Vertical Gallery

Grahamfoundation

The Graham Foundation

Opening soon at the Graham Foundation: Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth

Reflected-red2016

Serge Najjar: A Closer Look at the Ordinary

Beirut-based artist Serge Nijjar makes his U.S. debut with a solo exhibition at the Catherine Edelman Gallery. 

Gallerytourpromoimage

Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours

Every Saturday CGN hosts a free gallery tour in the River North district. 

Cgn_2017

New CGN in 2017

CGN’s new listings guide will be out February 1, 2017

In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond. Look for the bright orange guide and pick up a copy in the coming weeks.

This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever. 

 

