New CGN in 2017
In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond.
Embodiment Abstracted: The Influence of Yvonne Rainer
Gallery 400 presents Embodiment Abstracted, a group exhibition exploring the influence of choreographer Yvonne Rainer. The show opens this Friday, January 13, 5-8pm.
Reading Fluxus Film
Join UChicago Arts on Friday, January 20 for a hands-on workshop on artists books and a screening of word-based Fluxus films presented in conjunction with the exhibition Concrete Poetry, Concrete Book.
Off the Wall
Off the Wall, an exhibition featuring Derric Clemmons, Ronit Wiener, John Yaou opens this Friday, January 13 at Studio Oh! in Pilsen.
Art Openings This Week
Thursday, January 19
Library Society Winter Reception for Concrete Poetry, Concrete Book
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Special Collections Research Center- University of Chicago Library
Friday, January 20
Chicago's Henry Darger
Opening Reception — 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Kapwani Kiwanga: The sum and its parts
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, January 21
Opening Reception for "Dark Light: Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib"
Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Ryan Fenchel: The Adept Wept
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Opening Reception for Megan Sterling and Julie Weber
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
The Graham Foundation
The Graham Foundation

Opening soon at the Graham Foundation: Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth
Serge Najjar: A Closer Look at the Ordinary
Serge Najjar: A Closer Look at the Ordinary

Beirut-based artist Serge Nijjar makes his U.S. debut with a solo exhibition at the Catherine Edelman Gallery.
Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours
Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours

Every Saturday CGN hosts a free gallery tour in the River North district.
This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever.