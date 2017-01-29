Close
Thursday, January 26

MVCC Art Faculty: New Work

Artist Talks & Panel Discussion and Opening Reception — 2:30pm - 4:00pm

Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College

Krannert Art Museum: Opening Night

Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Krannert Art Museum

Friday, January 27

House

Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Richard Hunt

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Krasl Art Center

Albert Paley: Forging Sculpture 1979-2015

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Krasl Art Center

artlab: Sculpting Community Update

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Krasl Art Center

Closing Reception: The 4th Annual D155 Art Show

Galas & Special Event and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Lakeside Arts Park at the Dole

Jordan Scott/Darren Jones

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Firecat Projects

Saturday, January 28

Bryan Savitz

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 4:00pm

PATRON

Bethany Collins

Exhibition and Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 4:00pm

PATRON

Grahamfoundation

The Graham Foundation

Opening soon at the Graham Foundation: Spaces without drama or surface is an illusion, but so is depth

Reflected-red2016

Serge Najjar: A Closer Look at the Ordinary

Beirut-based artist Serge Nijjar makes his U.S. debut with a solo exhibition at the Catherine Edelman Gallery. 

Gallerytourpromoimage

Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours

Every Saturday CGN hosts a free gallery tour in the River North district. 

Cgn_2017

New CGN in 2017

CGN’s new listings guide will be out February 1, 2017

In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond. Look for the bright orange guide and pick up a copy in the coming weeks.

This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever. 

 

