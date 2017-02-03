Chicago’s source for art gallery news, events, and listings
New Annual CGN Arts Guide Is Here
Our first edition of The 2017 CGN Arts Guide is here!
This comprehensive listings publication covers the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond in a single guide. 2017 art highlights are included.
Our cover features art by Carlos Rolón/Dzine
Rising Star Hebru Brantley is Back in the Gallery
Chicago artist Hebru Brantley opens his second solo show at Vertical Gallery, 1016 N. Western Ave., Saturday, February 4, 6-10pm.
Eat Crap King examines two celebrity artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, and their differing relationships to the art world overall.
Exhibition at Alphawood Gallery Constructs New Narrative about AIDS
Breaking away from the narrative of representing AIDS through pain and suffering, ART AIDS AMERICA celebrates strength and beauty in the face of a devastating disease. The exhibition is now on view through April 2 at the Alphawood Gallery on North Halsted.
A Year of Exhibitions to Mark Outsider Henry Darger’s 125th Birthday
In celebration of Henry Darger’s 125th birthday, Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art presents five exhibitions in 2017. Darger, who was born in Chicago and lived in a one-room apartment in Lincoln Park for most of his life, was a prolific self-taught artist and author.
The City of Chicago Designates 2017 The Year of Public Art
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events in Chicago has coined 2017 as the Year of Public Art with a slate of planned public exhibitions and pledged a $1.5 million investment designated to support permanent public art installations throughout the city’s 50 wards.
Art Openings This Week
Friday, February 3
Sedimented
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Saturday, February 4
Stephanie Taiber
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Hebru Brantley: Eat Crap King
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Karen Perl: PLACE / new urban landscape paintings
Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm
This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever.