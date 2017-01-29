New CGN in 2017

CGN’s new listings guide will be out February 1, 2017

In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond. Look for the bright orange guide and pick up a copy in the coming weeks.

This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever.

