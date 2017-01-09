Chicago’s source for art gallery news, events, and listings
New CGN in 2017
In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond.
Embodiment Abstracted: The Influence of Yvonne Rainer
Gallery 400 presents Embodiment Abstracted, a group exhibition exploring the influence of choreographer Yvonne Rainer. The show opens this Friday, January 13, 5-8pm.
Reading Fluxus Film
Join UChicago Arts on Friday, January 20 for a hands-on workshop on artists books and a screening of word-based Fluxus films presented in conjunction with the exhibition Concrete Poetry, Concrete Book.
Off the Wall
Off the Wall, an exhibition featuring Derric Clemmons, Ronit Wiener, John Yaou opens this Friday, January 13 at Studio Oh! in Pilsen.
Art Openings This Week
Monday, January 9
Love Loss and Chianti - One Night Show starring Dowton Abbey's Robert Bathurst
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Tuesday, January 10
Un-American Book Release
Artist Talks & Panel Discussion and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, January 12
Small But Mighty
Opening Reception — 4:30pm - 7:00pm
Friday, January 13
Rhona Hoffman 40 Years: Part 3 - Political
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 7:30pm
Picasso: A Selection of Works on Paper
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Jack Flynn, Mass and Aura
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 7:30pm
Embodiment Abstracted: The Influence of Yvonne Rainer
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Off the Wall
Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 10:00pm
Something From Nothing
Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Art is Alive in Highland Park
Opening Reception — 6:30pm - 8:30pm
In View | The Annual Member & Faculty Exhibition
Opening Reception — 6:30pm - 8:30pm
New CGN in 2017
CGN’s new listings guide will be out February 1, 2017
This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever.