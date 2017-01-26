Chicago’s source for art gallery news, events, and listings
New CGN Arts Guide in 2017
February 1, 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond.
Cover features art by Carlos Rolón/Dzine
Exhibition at Alphawood Gallery Constructs New Narrative about AIDS
Breaking away from the narrative of representing AIDS through pain and suffering, ART AIDS AMERICA celebrates strength and beauty in the face of a devastating disease. The exhibition is now on view through April 2 at the Alphawood Gallery on North Halsted.
Kjell Theøry
The Graham Foundation is pleased to debut the world premiere of Kjell Theøry by the experimental artist collective, ATOM-r (Anatomical Theatres of Mixed Reality). Presented in the historic Graham Foundation ballroom, the immersive, multimedia performances will take place over three weekends between January 20–February 4, 2017.
Art Openings This Week
Wednesday, January 25
Through the Eye of the Warrior: Contemporary Native American Art
Opening Reception — 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Thursday, January 26
Dark Light: Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib
Opening Reception — 11:00am - 1:00pm
MVCC Art Faculty: New Work
Artist Talks & Panel Discussion and Opening Reception — 2:30pm - 4:00pm
Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
Krannert Art Museum: Opening Night
Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Friday, January 27
House
Opening Reception — 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Richard Hunt
artlab: Sculpting Community Update
Albert Paley: Forging Sculpture 1979-2015
Closing Reception: The 4th Annual D155 Art Show
Galas & Special Event and Opening Reception — 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Jordan Scott/Darren Jones
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Saturday, January 28
Bethany Collins
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Bryan Savitz
Exhibition and Opening Reception — 1:00pm - 4:00pm
The Graham Foundation
