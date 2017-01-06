Chicago’s source for art gallery news, events, and listings
January 6, 2017 is opening of Winter Gallery Season in River North
Plan now for your new year of art: openings kick off January 6, 2017
The Unique Challenges of Installing Contemporary Sculpture: An Anish Kapoor Case Study
How do you solve a problem of installing a Void?
Motown vs Chi-town: The Indiana Connection
Visit South Shore Arts over the holidays to see Motown vs Chi-town, an exhibition that traces the history of the Chicago music scene from the 1950s through 1970s and examines its ties to both Detroit and Northwest Indiana.
Zina Saro-Wiwa Displays Powerful Performance Work in Renovated Krannert Art Museum Galleries
Zina Saro-Wiwa’s new exhibition offers a mesmerizing view of the culture of the Nigerian-born, British-raised artist. On view at the Krannert Art Museum through March 25, 2017.
Art Openings This Week
Friday, December 30
Jacob Crose
Exhibition and Opening Reception — through
The Graham Foundation
The Graham Foundation produces programming designed to foster the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society.
Serge Najjar: A Closer Look at the Ordinary
Beirut-based artist Serge Nijjar makes his U.S. debut with a solo exhibition at the Catherine Edelman Gallery.
Nathan Pierce at Rangefinder Gallery
Photographer Nathan Pearce presents of series of working featuring rural life in Southern Illinois.
New CGN in 2017
CGN’s new listings guide will be out February 1, 2017
In early 2017 CGN will launch a new chapter, with our first edition of The CGN Arts Guide. This comprehensive listings publication will cover the visual arts in Chicago, the suburbs, as well as in neighboring Midwestern states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and beyond. Look for the bright orange guide and pick up a copy in the coming weeks.
This summer and fall we will roll out expanded issues of Chicago Gallery News, featuring more news and interviews than ever.