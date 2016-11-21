Chicago Galleries Announce Artists Accepted into 2017 Whitney Biennial

November 21, 2016

Three Chicago galleries and the University of Chicago shared their congratulations on Friday on behalf of artists who will be participating in the 2017 Whitney Biennial.

63 artists are participating next year as part of the always highly anticipated survey of the state of contemporary art. The Biennial is the longest running contempoary art survey in the US, and this edition will be the first held in the museum's new (and larger) downtown building after a relocation from the Upper East Side.

The museum's website notes, "The formation of self and the individual’s place in a turbulent society are among the key themes reflected in the work of the artists selected for the 2017 Whitney Biennial. The exhibition includes sixty-three participants, ranging from emerging to well-established individuals and collectives working in painting, sculpture, drawing, installation, film and video, photography, activism, performance, music, and video game design."

The 2017 Whitney Biennial is co-curated by Christopher Y. Lew and Mia Locks. The film program is organized by Christopher Y. Lew, Mia Locks, and Aily Nash.

Rhona Hoffman Gallery: Deana Lawson

Deana Lawson's work is now on view in the group exhibition Rhona Hoffman 40 Years Part 2: Gender. Race. Identity. through December 23.

Corbett vs. Dempsey: Cauleen Smith

Cauleen Smith's current exhibition at Corbett vs. Demsey closes December 3.

PATRON: Harold Mendez

Harold Mendez recently showed his work in a solo exhibition at PATRON. Read CGN's fall 2016 interview with PATRON founders here.

William Pope.L

William Pope.L, a provocative performance artist, is faculty in the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago.

The Whitney Biennial 2017 runs from March 17-June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Top image: Deana Lawson, Kingdom Come, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 2015, inkjet print mounted on Sintra, 61 1/2 × 50 in, Edition 3/3 + 2AP