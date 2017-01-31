Second Chicago Architecture Biennial to Coincide with Sixth EXPO Chicago

January 31, 2017

2017 marks the second celebration of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. In partnership with City of Chicago, EXPO Chicago and others, the biennial will explore the theme MAKE NEW HISTORY by presenting diverse work from local, national and international architects. The Chicago cityscape will serve as the backdrop for the development of new architectural projects, proposals, and experiments that consider role of architectural traditions within progress and innovation.

More than half a million Chicago residents and tourists attended the 2015 Biennial. The focus this year will again be on engagement with the public by using the Chicago Cultural Center as the main hub. The Cultural Center, along with Hyde Park Art Center, The Beverly Art Center and others, will host a full schedule of exhibitions, events, and public programming.

Architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee will serve as artistic directors. Their firm, Johnston Marklee, has completed projects in North and South American, Europe and Asia and is currently working on a renovation of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, which is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2017.

The Biennial will take place from September 16-January 7, 2018, and the opening with align with the sixth annual EXPO Chicago, which will run September 13-17 at Navy Pier.

For more information visit chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org

Image: Pedro & Juana, © Chicago Architecture Biennial / Steve Hall, 2015