Exploring West Town with Sibylle Friche

April 27, 2017

In January DOCUMENT, Paris London Hong Kong, Volume Gallery and Western Exhibitions moved from the West Loop to 1709 Chicago Avenue in West Town. CGN asked Sibylle Friche, Gallery Director at DOCUMENT, to share her favorite spots in her new neighborhood.

RUXBIN

"I love Ruxbin on Ashland Avenue. The food is unique and very sophisticated, yet the atmosphere is relaxed, because it’s BYOB." 851 N. Ashland, ruxbinchicago.com

PICKWICK COFFEE

"I get my espresso fix at Pickwick on Chicago Avenue, half a block from the gallery. They also have a great selection of chai teas. The staff is super friendly." 1651 W. Chicago, pickwickcoffee.com

DOVETAIL

"Julie Ghatan opened Dovetail on Chicago Avenue in 2008 and has an amazing selection of vintage items, gifts and jewelry. She carefully handpicks everything, and you can’t beat her sense of style." 1452 W. Chicago, dovetailchicago.com

WICKER PARK FARMERS MARKET

"Wicker Park is a must-see during the summer for the farmers markets, but I enjoy walking or biking around the neighborhood’s residential streets and admiring the unique mix of old and new architecture." 1425 N. Damen, chicagoparkdistrict.org

CLEOS & HAPPY VILLAGE

"Cleos is great for anyone who enjoys watching international soccer championships! I also like Happy Village for its casual patio, and I love that they have ping pong tables." 1935 W. Chicago, cleospub.com; 1059 N. Wolcott; 773-486-1512

Top image: Courtesy of Pickwick Coffee Roasting Company