Terra Foundation Announces Yearlong Initiative to Explore Impact of Chicago's Art and Design Legacy

April 04, 2017

The Terra Foundation for American Art in partnership with the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation officially announced Art Design Chicago, a yearlong initiative to explore Chicago's role in the history of art and design. Art Design Chicago provides over $6 million in funding to support exhibitions and public programming at more than 40 cultural organizations. Partners range from large institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago and the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution to community focused art organizations like the Hyde Park Art Center and the South Side Community Art Center.

A number of exhibitions have been announced including Arte Diseño Xicágo: Mexican Inspiration from the World’s Columbian Exposition to the Civil Rights Era at the National Museum of Mexican Art; Picture Fictions: Kenneth Johnson and Contemporary Photography at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; A Home for Surrealism at the Arts Club of Chicago; South Side Stories: Rethinking Chicago Art, 1960-1975 at the Smart Museum of Art and the DuSable Museum of African American History; and Chicago Disability Arts and Design: At the Center of the Disability Rights Movement 1974-2000 at Gallery 400.

Other notable forthcoming programs include Show the World: 150 Years of Chicago Art and Design, a four-part documentary produced by WTTW-TV (PBS) and Into the City: A History of Chicago Art published by University of Chicago Press.

Elizabeth Glassman, president and CEO of the Terra Foundation noted, “We are delighted to be working with so many brilliant organizations to bring Art Design Chicago to life, and to share with new and existing audiences the dynamic artistic history of Chicago. This city has long had a pioneering spirit, championing the avant-garde, and shaping modern art and design. Chicago continues to be uniquely positioned to translate artistic vision into the consumer goods that we live with everyday. We could not think of a better moment to launch this initiative, when reconnecting with who and what comprises the American story is so essential and immediate.”

For more information visit www.artdesignchicago.org

Art Design Chicago: Partners To Date

Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution

The Art Institute of Chicago

The Arts Club of Chicago

Asian/Pacific/American Institute at New York University

Black Metropolis Research Consortium

Caxton Club

Chicago Art Deco Society

Chicago Cultural Alliance

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

Chicago Design Museum

Chicago History Museum

Chicago Humanities Festival

Chicago Parks Foundation

Chicago Public Library

Chicago Public Schools

DePaul Art Museum

DePaul University

Duke University Press

DuSable Museum of African American History

Edgar Miller Legacy

Ed Paschke Art Center

Elmhurst College

EXPO Chicago

Gallery 400

Glessner House Museum

Hyde Park Art Center

Illinois Executive Mansion Association

Illinois Humanities

Illinois Women Artists Project

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

Koehnline Museum of Art

Mary & Leigh Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Museum of Contemporary Photography, Columbia College Chicago

Museum of Modern Art, New York

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Public Housing Museum

Navy Pier

Newberry Library

Northwestern University Press

Rebuild Foundation

The Renaissance Society at University of Chicago

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum

Smart Museum of Art

South Side Community Art Center

Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership

Tang Museum at Skidmore College

UChicago Arts Public Art Program

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

University of Chicago Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies

University of Chicago Press

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois Press

Vamonde

Video Game Art Gallery

WTTW

Top image: Kenneth Josephson, Chicago, 1972, gelatin silver print, 4 3/4 x 7 in. (12.1 x 17.8 cm), Collection Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Gift of the Foster Charitable Trust in memory of Reuben A. Foster, 1983.37 © 1972 Kenneth Josephson. Photo: Nathan Keay © MCA Chicago