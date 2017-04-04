Terra Foundation Announces Yearlong Initiative to Explore Impact of Chicago's Art and Design Legacy

The Terra Foundation for American Art in partnership with the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation officially announced Art Design Chicago, a yearlong initiative to explore Chicago's role in the history of art and design. Art Design Chicago provides over $6 million in funding to support exhibitions and public programming at more than 40 cultural organizations. Partners range from large institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago and the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution to community focused art organizations like the Hyde Park Art Center and the South Side Community Art Center.
A number of exhibitions have been announced including Arte Diseño Xicágo: Mexican Inspiration from the World’s Columbian Exposition to the Civil Rights Era at the National Museum of Mexican Art; Picture Fictions: Kenneth Johnson and Contemporary Photography at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; A Home for Surrealism at the Arts Club of Chicago; South Side Stories: Rethinking Chicago Art, 1960-1975 at the Smart Museum of Art and the DuSable Museum of African American History; and Chicago Disability Arts and Design: At the Center of the Disability Rights Movement 1974-2000 at Gallery 400.
Other notable forthcoming programs include Show the World: 150 Years of Chicago Art and Design, a four-part documentary produced by WTTW-TV (PBS) and Into the City: A History of Chicago Art published by University of Chicago Press.
Elizabeth Glassman, president and CEO of the Terra Foundation noted, “We are delighted to be working with so many brilliant organizations to bring Art Design Chicago to life, and to share with new and existing audiences the dynamic artistic history of Chicago. This city has long had a pioneering spirit, championing the avant-garde, and shaping modern art and design. Chicago continues to be uniquely positioned to translate artistic vision into the consumer goods that we live with everyday. We could not think of a better moment to launch this initiative, when reconnecting with who and what comprises the American story is so essential and immediate.”
For more information visit www.artdesignchicago.org
Art Design Chicago: Partners To Date
- Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution
- The Art Institute of Chicago
- The Arts Club of Chicago
- Asian/Pacific/American Institute at New York University
- Black Metropolis Research Consortium
- Caxton Club
- Chicago Art Deco Society
- Chicago Cultural Alliance
- Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
- Chicago Design Museum
- Chicago History Museum
- Chicago Humanities Festival
- Chicago Parks Foundation
- Chicago Public Library
- Chicago Public Schools
- DePaul Art Museum
- DePaul University
- Duke University Press
- DuSable Museum of African American History
- Edgar Miller Legacy
- Ed Paschke Art Center
- Elmhurst College
- EXPO Chicago
- Gallery 400
- Glessner House Museum
- Hyde Park Art Center
- Illinois Executive Mansion Association
- Illinois Humanities
- Illinois Women Artists Project
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
- Koehnline Museum of Art
- Mary & Leigh Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
- Museum of Contemporary Photography, Columbia College Chicago
- Museum of Modern Art, New York
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- National Public Housing Museum
- Navy Pier
- Newberry Library
- Northwestern University Press
- Rebuild Foundation
- The Renaissance Society at University of Chicago
- The Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- Smart Museum of Art
- South Side Community Art Center
- Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership
- Tang Museum at Skidmore College
- UChicago Arts Public Art Program
- Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art
- University of Chicago Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies
- University of Chicago Press
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois Press
- Vamonde
- Video Game Art Gallery
- WTTW
Top image: Kenneth Josephson, Chicago, 1972, gelatin silver print, 4 3/4 x 7 in. (12.1 x 17.8 cm), Collection Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Gift of the Foster Charitable Trust in memory of Reuben A. Foster, 1983.37 © 1972 Kenneth Josephson. Photo: Nathan Keay © MCA Chicago