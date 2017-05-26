EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participating Galleries for Sixth Edition

May 26, 2017

EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its sixth annual edition, September 13-17, 2017 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall.

From the official press release:

EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its sixth annual edition, September 13–17, 2017 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Marking its most global edition to date, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes 135 leading galleries representing 25 countries and 58 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2017 exposition include: United States, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and Uruguay.



The 2017 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Christopher D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; David Nolan | David Nolan Gallery, New York; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles.



Of the many new additions to the 2017 exposition, highlights include: Gagosian | New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; STANDARD (OSLO) | Oslo; Anton Kern Gallery | New York; Ceysson & Bénétière | Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York; Praz-Delavallade | Paris, Los Angeles; galerie frank elbaz | Paris, Dallas; Galerie Laurent Godin | Paris; Galerija Gregor Podnar | Berlin; MARIANE IBRAHIM | Seattle; and Galeria Filomena Soares | Lisbon. In addition to the notable Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Carpenters Workshop Gallery | London, Paris, New York; Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug; Alexander Gray Associates | New York; Garth Greenan Gallery | New York; GRIMM | Amsterdam; Paul Kasmin Gallery | New York; KÖNIG GALERIE | Berlin; Luhring Augustine | New York; MACCARONE | New York, Los Angeles; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; ONE AND J. Gallery | Seoul; Peres Projects | Berlin; Perrotin | New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo; R & Company | New York; and Salon 94 | New York.

2017 PARTICIPATING GALLERIES

AKINCI, Amsterdam

Ameringer | McEnery | Yohe, New York

Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco

BERG Contemporary, Reykjavík

Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach

Bortolami, New York

Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York

CarrerasMugica, Bilbao

casati gallery, Chicago

David Castillo Gallery, Miami Beach

Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

James Cohan, New York

CONNERSMITH., Washington, DC

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Galerie de Bellefeuille, Montreal

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas

Flowers Gallery, London, New York

Forum Gallery, New York

Honor Fraser, Los Angeles

Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong

Hilario Galguera Gallery, Mexico City

Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug

Galerie Laurent Godin, Paris

Graphicstudio, Tampa

Alexander Gray Associates, New York

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

GRIMM, Amsterdam

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hackett Mill, San Francisco

HDM Gallery, Beijing, Hangzhou

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

The Hole, New York

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich

MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Galerie Lelong, New York, Paris

Library Street Collective, Detroit

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

Luhring Augustine, New York

Maccarone, New York, Los Angeles

Maison Gerard, New York

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke

Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Vienna, Salzburg

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

moniquemeloche, Chicago

THE MISSION, Chicago

Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town

Anne Mosseri-Marlio Galerie, Basel

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Karla Osorio Gallery, Brasília, São Paulo

parrasch heijnen gallery, Los Angeles

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo

Galerija Gregor Podnar, Berlin

Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles

PROYECTOSMONCLOVA, Mexico City

R & Company, New York

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

RONCHINI, London

rosenfeld porcini, London

Salon 94, New York

Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

SIM Galeria, Curitiba

Sims Reed Gallery, London

Galeria Filomena Soares, Lisbon

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo

Louis Stern Fine Arts, West Hollywood

Allan Stone Projects, New York

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong

Tandem Press, Madison

Galerie Tanit, Beirut, Munich

Galerie Daniel Templon, Paris, Brussels

Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco

Traywick Contemporary, Berkeley

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles

Von Lintel Gallery, Los Angeles

Weinstein Gallery, Minneapolis

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago

Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York

David Zwirner, New York, London

EXPOSURE

The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries eight years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. For the first time, EXPOSURE will be curated, and will be selected by Director of Exhibitions and Senior Curator at Dallas Contemporary Justine Ludwig.



The list of 2017 EXPOSURE galleries includes:

313 Art Project, Seoul | Gigisue

AA|LA, Los Angeles | Alex Ito

Piero Atchugarry, Pueblo Garzón | Yuken Teruya

Cardoza Fine Art, Houston | Paul Kremer

DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM, Berlin | Ivan Comas, Dorian Gaudin

Downs & Ross, New York | Vikky Alexander

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Alec Egan, Jordan Nassar

Edel Assanti, London | Dale Lewis

Fridman Gallery, New York | Reuven Israel, Navine G. Khan-Dossos

joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, Merida | Tania Pérez Córdova, José León Cerrillo

Geary Contemporary, New York | Vadis Turner

Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Luis Flores, Kevin Reinhardt

Gerhard Hofland, Amsterdam | Koen Delaere, Johan Tahon

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles | Ramiro Gomez

Kimmerich, Berlin | Ivan Morley, Alice Tippit

KLOWDEN MANN, Los Angeles | Rodrigo Valenzuela

Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | TR Ericsson, Emmanuel Van der Auwera

David Lewis, New York | Barbara Bloom, Sean Paul

MARSO, Mexico City | Lucas Simões

Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles | Steven Hull

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Genevieve Gaignard

Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Mira Dancy, Isabel Yellin

NOME Gallery, Berlin | Navine G. Khan-Dossos

Officine dell'lmmagine, Milan | Bronwyn Katz, Marcia Kure

OFG.XXX | Arthur Peña

PATRON, Chicago | Lucas Simões

David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis | Lukas Geronimas, Lizzy Marshall

ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Zachary Fabri, Kathleen Vance

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Elise Ferguson, Ryan Wallace

EXPO PROFILE

New to the exposition, EXPO PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this invitational section features major projects by a single artist or collective.



The list of 2017 PROFILE galleries includes:

Ceysson & Bénétière, Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York | Alexander Nolan

GRIMM, Amsterdam | Charles Avery

Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke | Ron Gorchov

R & Company, New York | SuperDesign (Gianni Pettena, Lapo Binazzi, Studio 65, and Guido

Drocco & Franco Mello)

Solo Galerie, Paris | Pezo von Ellrichshausen

EXPO EDITIONS + BOOKS

The EXPO Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs.



The list of 2017 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:

Art+Culture Projects, New York

Boreas Fine Art, Chicago

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Field Editions, Liverpool

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Island Press, St. Louis

Other Criteria, New York, London, Ilfracombe

RENÉ SCHMITT, WOL

Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago

Tate, London

Whitechapel Gallery, London

Top image: Tom Burr, Other People's Pants, 2010.