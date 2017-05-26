EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participating Galleries for Sixth Edition

EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its sixth annual edition, September 13-17, 2017 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall.
EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, today announced the premier list of exhibitors for its sixth annual edition, September 13–17, 2017 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Marking its most global edition to date, EXPO CHICAGO welcomes 135 leading galleries representing 25 countries and 58 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2017 exposition include: United States, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and Uruguay.
The 2017 exhibitor list was chosen by an international Selection Committee comprised of leading gallerists, including Stefania Bortolami | Bortolami, New York; John Corbett | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Christopher D’Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; David Nolan | David Nolan Gallery, New York; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; and Susanne Vielmetter | Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles.
Of the many new additions to the 2017 exposition, highlights include: Gagosian | New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong; Tina Kim Gallery | New York; STANDARD (OSLO) | Oslo; Anton Kern Gallery | New York; Ceysson & Bénétière | Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York; Praz-Delavallade | Paris, Los Angeles; galerie frank elbaz | Paris, Dallas; Galerie Laurent Godin | Paris; Galerija Gregor Podnar | Berlin; MARIANE IBRAHIM | Seattle; and Galeria Filomena Soares | Lisbon.
In addition to the notable Selection Committee galleries, leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Carpenters Workshop Gallery | London, Paris, New York; Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug; Alexander Gray Associates | New York; Garth Greenan Gallery | New York; GRIMM | Amsterdam; Paul Kasmin Gallery | New York; KÖNIG GALERIE | Berlin; Luhring Augustine | New York; MACCARONE | New York, Los Angeles; Matthew Marks Gallery | New York, Los Angeles; ONE AND J. Gallery | Seoul; Peres Projects | Berlin; Perrotin | New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo; R & Company | New York; and Salon 94 | New York.
2017 PARTICIPATING GALLERIES
AKINCI, Amsterdam
Ameringer | McEnery | Yohe, New York
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco
BERG Contemporary, Reykjavík
Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach
Bortolami, New York
Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York
CarrerasMugica, Bilbao
casati gallery, Chicago
David Castillo Gallery, Miami Beach
Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
James Cohan, New York
CONNERSMITH., Washington, DC
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Galerie de Bellefeuille, Montreal
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago
galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas
Flowers Gallery, London, New York
Forum Gallery, New York
Honor Fraser, Los Angeles
Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong
Hilario Galguera Gallery, Mexico City
Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug
Galerie Laurent Godin, Paris
Graphicstudio, Tampa
Alexander Gray Associates, New York
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
GRIMM, Amsterdam
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hackett Mill, San Francisco
HDM Gallery, Beijing, Hangzhou
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
The Hole, New York
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich
MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Galerie Lelong, New York, Paris
Library Street Collective, Detroit
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
Luhring Augustine, New York
Maccarone, New York, Los Angeles
Maison Gerard, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke
Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Vienna, Salzburg
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
moniquemeloche, Chicago
THE MISSION, Chicago
Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town
Anne Mosseri-Marlio Galerie, Basel
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Karla Osorio Gallery, Brasília, São Paulo
parrasch heijnen gallery, Los Angeles
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo
Galerija Gregor Podnar, Berlin
Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles
PROYECTOSMONCLOVA, Mexico City
R & Company, New York
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
RONCHINI, London
rosenfeld porcini, London
Salon 94, New York
Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
SIM Galeria, Curitiba
Sims Reed Gallery, London
Galeria Filomena Soares, Lisbon
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo
Louis Stern Fine Arts, West Hollywood
Allan Stone Projects, New York
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong
Tandem Press, Madison
Galerie Tanit, Beirut, Munich
Galerie Daniel Templon, Paris, Brussels
Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco
Traywick Contemporary, Berkeley
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles
Von Lintel Gallery, Los Angeles
Weinstein Gallery, Minneapolis
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago
Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York
David Zwirner, New York, London
EXPOSURE
The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries eight years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. For the first time, EXPOSURE will be curated, and will be selected by Director of Exhibitions and Senior Curator at Dallas Contemporary Justine Ludwig.
The list of 2017 EXPOSURE galleries includes:
313 Art Project, Seoul | Gigisue
AA|LA, Los Angeles | Alex Ito
Piero Atchugarry, Pueblo Garzón | Yuken Teruya
Cardoza Fine Art, Houston | Paul Kremer
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM, Berlin | Ivan Comas, Dorian Gaudin
Downs & Ross, New York | Vikky Alexander
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Alec Egan, Jordan Nassar
Edel Assanti, London | Dale Lewis
Fridman Gallery, New York | Reuven Israel, Navine G. Khan-Dossos
joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, Merida | Tania Pérez Córdova, José León Cerrillo
Geary Contemporary, New York | Vadis Turner
Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Luis Flores, Kevin Reinhardt
Gerhard Hofland, Amsterdam | Koen Delaere, Johan Tahon
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles | Ramiro Gomez
Kimmerich, Berlin | Ivan Morley, Alice Tippit
KLOWDEN MANN, Los Angeles | Rodrigo Valenzuela
Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | TR Ericsson, Emmanuel Van der Auwera
David Lewis, New York | Barbara Bloom, Sean Paul
MARSO, Mexico City | Lucas Simões
Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles | Steven Hull
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Genevieve Gaignard
Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Mira Dancy, Isabel Yellin
NOME Gallery, Berlin | Navine G. Khan-Dossos
Officine dell'lmmagine, Milan | Bronwyn Katz, Marcia Kure
OFG.XXX | Arthur Peña
PATRON, Chicago | Lucas Simões
David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis | Lukas Geronimas, Lizzy Marshall
ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Zachary Fabri, Kathleen Vance
Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Elise Ferguson, Ryan Wallace
EXPO PROFILE
New to the exposition, EXPO PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this invitational section features major projects by a single artist or collective.
The list of 2017 PROFILE galleries includes:
Ceysson & Bénétière, Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York | Alexander Nolan
GRIMM, Amsterdam | Charles Avery
Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke | Ron Gorchov
R & Company, New York | SuperDesign (Gianni Pettena, Lapo Binazzi, Studio 65, and Guido
Drocco & Franco Mello)
Solo Galerie, Paris | Pezo von Ellrichshausen
EXPO EDITIONS + BOOKS
The EXPO Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking and art monographs.
The list of 2017 Editions + Books exhibitors includes:
Art+Culture Projects, New York
Boreas Fine Art, Chicago
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Field Editions, Liverpool
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Island Press, St. Louis
Other Criteria, New York, London, Ilfracombe
RENÉ SCHMITT, WOL
Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago
Tate, London
Whitechapel Gallery, London
Top image: Tom Burr, Other People's Pants, 2010.