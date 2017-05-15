News From Around the Art World: May 15, 2017

May 15, 2017

CGN's weekly round up of local, national and international art world news.

Stanley Tigerman, Margaret McCurry Closing Chicago Office

"Two eminent Chicago architects, married to one another and partners in their own firm, are in the process of shutting down their Chicago office." - Crains Chicago Business

Read more...

Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Bar To Open in Chicago

"Prairie School, a partnership with Heisler Hospitality, is slated for a summer opening in the booming Fulton Market" - Eater Chicago

Read more...

Floating Museum Will Bring Exhibitions to the Chicago River This Summer

"This summer, a mobile museum will travel to communities throughout the city via a floating barge, traversing the Chicago River." - TimeOut Chicago

Read more...

White House Curator to Retire After Working With First Families For Decades

"White House Curator William Allman is retiring June 1 after a 40-year career, the White House announced Tuesday." - The Washington Post

Read more...

Venice Notebook: Samplers From a Biennale Banquet

"The Venice Biennale, still the world’s most distinguished exhibition of international contemporary art, opened to the public on Saturday, after a prosecco-drenched professional preview that has grown larger and less professional than ever." - The New York Times

Read more...

Tower at Obama Center (Don't Call It a Library) Needs Tweaking

"If nothing else, last week's unveiling of a design for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park reveals that the American presidential library has entered a new phase, one in which its traditional role as a trove of physical documents — actual pieces of paper and artifacts handled by actual presidents — is dead, a victim of the digital age." - Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune

Read more...