News From Around the Art World: June 26, 2017

June 26, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

New York Congresswoman Proposes Student Loan Relief for Arts Workers

"Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez has introduced a new bill to help art professionals with their student loans. Under the American Arts Revival Act, announced by the Democratic representative from New York this week, arts workers would qualify for $10,000 of student loan forgiveness." -Hyperallergic

Entire Body of UK Public Sculpture Will Be Digitized by 2020

"Britain will be the first country to create an online catalogue of its entire collection of publicly owned sculpture. Art UK, a charity which recently completed a similar venture for 210,000 oil paintings, is undertaking the operation in partnership with the Public Monuments and Sculpture Association." -The Art Newspaper

Along Chicago's Lakefront Trail, An Open-Air Museum

"On a cool, windy June afternoon, a ghostly figure, its knuckles hanging at its sides, strode south toward the Chicago skyline. Large Walking Figure 1 by Thomas Houseago is the newest and northernmost piece in a rotating collection of sculptures along the Lakefront Trail. Installed two months ago, it will stand near the bike path about a third of a mile south of the Bryn Mawr Avenue access point for at least a year." -Chicago Tribune

New Jim Dine Mural Installed at Chazen Museum of Art

"It took a transatlantic ship, enormous crates, special gantries, and before all that a high-tech laser scan — but finally Jim Dine’s latest artwork is installed at the Chazen Museum of Art." -Wisconsin State Journal

Palais de Tokyo Taps 13 Artists for Satellite Exhibition at Expo Chicago

"Palais de Tokyo and Expo Chicago announced today the list of 13 artists who will contribute work to an exhibition that will be held during the sixth edition of this year’s EXPO CHICAGO, taking place September 13-17." -ARTnews

