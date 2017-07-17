News From Around the Art World: July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

Elizabeth Chodos Named Director of Carnegie Mellon’s Miller Gallery

"Elizabeth Chodos [see image above] has been named the director of Carnegie Mellon University's Regina Gouger Miller Gallery. Chodos joins CMU from Ox-Bow, school of art and artists' residency in Saugatuck, Michigan, where she has worked since 2010, most recently as executive and creative director." -CMU News

MacArthur Gives $10 Million to Combat Violence in Chicago

"In what it says is the first round of big grants designed to fight violence, MacArthur Foundation has awarded $10 million to area organizations. Community Capital Grants, a new initiative from the Chicago-based foundation, account for $6.9 million of the total. The foundation says the Community Capital Grants might be awarded annually, beginning in 2018, to Chicago groups that work to stem violence and racial inequity in the city." -Crain's Chicago Business

Fixing the Met: Art Lovers Speak

"O.K., finding a new director for the Metropolitan Museum of Art will take more than a LinkedIn posting — but the hunt is on for a successor to Thomas P. Campbell, whose resignation last winter added a kink to the Met’s tangle of troubles. Attendance, at seven million, is at a high. Exhibitions are some of the finest anywhere. Yet as it approaches its 150th birthday, the museum lumbers under a nearly $15 million deficit; a planned new wing for modern and contemporary art has been deferred; and the Met’s optional admissions charge may be replaced with a mandatory entrance fee for out-of-towners." -The New York Times

In Wake of Closures, Galleries Are Adapating to Survive

"For dealer Anthony Reynolds, the turning point came when the lease on his London gallery ran out and his landlord announced he was tripling the rent. 'I thought to myself, I can either find another space or I can find a different way to do this,' the gallerist says." -The Art Newspaper

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis Launches Diversity Fellowship

"The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, beleaguered by controversy last year, announced today that it was awarded a $25,000 grant in support of a new fellowship program that aims to promote diversity and equity at the museum. unded by the PNC Foundation, through its Arts Alive initiative, CAM’s new Museum Pathways Project will also engage with existing youth programs, such as LEAP Middle School Intensive, Teen Museum Studies, and New Art in the Neighborhood, to educate adolescents on how to pursue a career in the arts." -Artforum

Top image: Elizabeth Chodos, formerly executive director of Ox-Bow, has been named director of Carnegie Mellon University's Regina Gouger Miller Gallery. Photo courtesy of CMU News