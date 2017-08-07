Everyone's Picasso: Celebrating 50 Years of a Chicago Icon

August 07, 2017

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at noon the City of Chicago hosts a restaging of the 1967 Chicago Picasso dedication in Daley Plaza. The event features Commissioner Mark Kelly, artist Edra Soto and designer Paul Durica.

Mayor Rahm Emanual and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events designated 2017 the "Year of Public Art" with a new 50x50 Neighborhood Arts Project, the creation of a Public Art Youth Corps, a new Public Art Festival, exhibitions, performances, tours and more representing a $1.5 million investment in artist-led community projects.

In honor of the "Year of Public Art", CGN delved into the history of public art in the city of Chicago. Writer Franck Mercurio explored an array of topics including the controversy surrounding the installation of the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza. Below you'll find links to all the articles in the series.

July 6, 2017: Does Man Love Art? A History of Public Art Controversy in Chicago

May 18, 2017: No Little Plans: The Battle for Public Art in Chicago

April 25, 2017: Public Art and the Masses: Examining Sculpture in Grant Park

March 15, 2017: The Origins of Public Art in Chicago: From the Bronze Lions to Skylanding

Image: Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune