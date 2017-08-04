Following the Floating Museum: Where and When to Expect It

August 04, 2017

There are a few sights that a Chicagoan expects to see on the river—friends celebrating the weekend on yachts, people hustling to numerous restaurants on the river bank or the occasional architectural boat tour brimming with eager tourists. However, for the next month, city dwellers should keep their eye out for something a little bit more uncommon: The Floating Museum.

Co-directed by Faheem Majeed, Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford, Andrew Schachman and Avery R. Young, the museum, perched on a barge that literally floats down the Chicago river, is designed to highlight specific areas of the city and, in their own words, “create temporary, site-responsive museum spaces to activate sites of cultural potential throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods”.

Here’s when and where you can catch a glimpse of the museum:



August 11-13: Bridgeport/Pilsen (Park 571, 2751 S Eleanor St)

August 14-27: Riverwalk (River Theater, between LaSalle and Clark)

August 28: Navy Pier at Polk Bros Park



As the barge travels around the city, there will be events reoccurring each week at all locations.

Song Circle

Wednesdays, 6-8pm

In addition to its growing reputation for public art, the city is also known for its music. Come check out some of Chicago’s own blues and gospel artists with the group session led by Avery R. Young, fellow vocalist and poet.



Breaking Bread

Thursdays, 6-8pm

Anyone who has stepped foot in the Midwest knows that the region has some great grub. Thursdays at every barge location, step on over to the river to talk about site-specific topics while enjoying some of the dishes Chicago has to offer.



Friday Night Live!

Fridays, 6-9pm

What’s a live event without any music? Take the time to check out some of the city’s local venues while enjoying a live show.



Sticks + Tape

Saturdays, 6-8pm

Even though those who attend the Floating Museum can certainly observe the art already made, they can help make it too! Join in on a temporary, large-scale sculpture making activity, materials provided.

For a full list of activities, participating artists and organizations, visit floatingmuseum.org/river-assembly

Image: Courtesy of the Floating Museum