Former River North Art Dealer Charlie Belloc-Lowndes Dies

December 21, 2016

Charlie Belloc-Lowndes, an art dealer and longtime friend to many in the River North Gallery District, passed away unexpectedly on December 20 several days after suffering injuries from a hard fall. Charlie was also married for many years to another friend of the art world, Portia Belloc-Lowndes.

A service is planned for January 3rd in River North at Immaculate Conception.

Detailed information about Charlie's condition from Portia Belloc-Lowndes is available through Caringbridge.com

Some thoughts from friend and fellow dealer Dan Addington are reprinted below:

On Friday Dec. 9, Chicago art dealer and friend Charlie Belloc-Lowndes took a hard fall, striking his head. He passed away a few days ago, on Dec 20th.

Charlie and I started working in galleries in River North across the street from each other the same year, 1995. He had moved from England, and was already a seasoned art dealer. He opened Belloc Lowndes Fine Art, located on Superior Street, and it was a fantastic space. Charlie had a great eye, and an encyclopedic knowledge of British modern and contemporary art. His exhibitions were impeccable, and his clients loved him. Charlie supported the Chicago art scene, and when he discovered I was opening my own space on Wells St., he was very encouraging, frequently offering advice and always making me laugh. In the last few years, having gone private, he came by the gallery more frequently, and I really enjoyed his visits as he recounted great gallery stories, each more entertaining than the last.

Charlie was a real cheerleader for the River North Gallery District, and he holds an important place in the history of Chicago's art world. More importantly, he was a devoted and loving father of two girls who survive him, along with his loving and devoted ex-wife Portia. We wish them strength and comfort during this time. Charlie, thanks for all the positive and artful things you contributed to Chicago and our lives.