Season Previews: Summer 2017

April 26, 2017

This summer features an enticing lineup of exhibitions from Jim Dine paintings at Richard Gray Gallery's new warehouse space to a survey of work by Angela Gonzales at Fermilab Art Gallery.

Deana Lawson | Rhona Hoffman Gallery

At first glance Deana Lawson’s photographs look like snapshots from a family album, but the Brooklyn-based photographer first sketches scenes and then carefully constructs her images. Her exhibition features a new body of work that was first presented at the Whitney Biennial 2017, along with other recent photographs.

Through May 26, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, 118 N. Peoria.

Roberto Salas | Rangefinder Gallery

What was it like to be behind the lens documenting Fidel Castro’s rise to power? Roberto Salas was part of a small group of Cuban photographers who had access to the communist leader. Cuba: Photographs of an Era presents a selection of his historic work.

May 5-June 30, Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera, 300 W. Superior.

Jim Dine | Richard Gray Gallery

Richard Gray Gallery inaugurates their expansive West Side space with Looking at the Present, an exhibition of large-scale, gestural paintings by Jim Dine. A concurrent exhibition, titled Primary Objects is on display at the gallery’s New York location.

April 28-June 10, Richard Gray Gallery, 2044 W. Carroll (new location).

Klein / Olson | Renaissance Society

Curator Solveig Øvstebø brings together sculpture, collage and photographic works by B. Ingrid Olson (Chicago) and Astrid Klein (Cologne). Though they work independently, the two artists both take an interest in the manipulation of space, the impact of scale and the representation of gender.

Through June 18, Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis.

Candida Alvarez | Chicago Cultural Center

Candida Alvarez’s bright canvases will be on display at the Chicago Cultural Center in her first major institutional exhibition. Curated by Terry Meyers, Here showcases over four decades of paintings by the Chicago-based painter.

April 29-August 6, Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington.

Angela Gonzales | Fermilab Art Gallery

Fermilab Art Gallery honors the legacy of longtime employee and artist Angela Gonzales who designed everything from logos to annual report covers for the renowned particle physics and accelerator laboratory. Gonzales joined Fermilab in 1967 and made a lasting impression on the community with her bold color palette and striking designs.

June 1-September 30, Fermilab Art Gallery, Kirk Rd. & Pine St., Batavia IL.

Top image: Astrid Klein, Endzeitgefühle (detail), 1982, collage from the exhibition Klein / Olson at the Renaissance Society. Image courtesy the artist and Sprüth Magers, Berlin.