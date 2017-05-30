Douglas Dawson Gallery Closing in July

May 30, 2017

The following letter from Douglas Dawson Gallery announces that the gallery will close in July after 35 years of sharing tribal art and ethnographic material with the public. Dawson and Wallace Bowling will continue to operate as private dealers.

To read CGN's interview with Dawson and Wallace Bowling on their 30th anniversary in 2012, click here.

May 30, 2017

This year the Douglas Dawson Gallery completes thirty five years of business in Chicago. Hundreds of exhibitions, dozens of art fairs, and thousands of magical, provocative and beautiful objects later we have decided to close the gallery. At the end of this coming July, 2017, we will close the doors of our gallery space and assume a new persona as private dealers. From time to time we will mount exhibitions and publish catalogs - just not in our own gallery. We will not disappear - just change the scope and presentation of our operations.

Over the next three months we will be mounting small, thematic exhibitions of existing inventory in our Michigan Avenue location. These sales will provide an excellent opportunity to acquire high quality and important ethnographic material at exceptionally low prices.



In July Chicago-based Wright Auctioneers will feature a selective sale of approximately one hundred curated objects acquired by this Gallery over the years. We are very excited about this collaboration with Wright, whose presentation and professionalism set a standard in their field.



The importance of tribal art cannot be overstated. Its complex history with modern Western art is intriguing and complex. Each informs the other. For anyone interested in how the human mind is compelled to make experience tangible then one must consider tribal art. Look at it, wonder about it, live with it, be inspired by it and let it broaden your world.



Profound gratitude to everyone who has supported this gallery through patronage and visitation over the past thirty-five years.

Please continue to follow us on-line for updates on our plans and activities.



Douglas, Wallace, Nancy, Armando and Roman





douglas dawson

224 South Michigan Avenue

Suite 266

Chicago, IL 60604

312.226.7975