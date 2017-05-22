News From Around the Art World: May 22, 2017

May 22, 2017

CGN's weekly round up of local, national and international art world news.

Elmhurst Art Museum Executive Director Steps Down and Joins Sotheby’s Institute of Art

"Jenny Gibbs will be stepping down from her post as head of the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois at the end of this summer to become director of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art’s graduate program in New York." - Artforum

A Basquiat Sells for ‘Mind-Blowing’ $110.5 Million at Auction

"Joining the rarefied $100 million-plus club in a salesroom punctuated by periodic gasps from the crowd, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s powerful 1982 painting of a skull brought $110.5 million at Sotheby’s, to become the sixth most expensive work ever sold at auction. Only 10 other works have broken the $100 million mark." - The New York Times

Knight Foundation Awards $1.87 Million for Digital Museum Projects

"The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that it will grant $1.87 million in funding to help twelve art museums [including the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago] use technology to immerse visitors in art." - Artforum

National Endowment for the Humanities Chairma n Announces Resignation

"The chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) is resigning effective Tuesday — the same day the Trump administration will roll out a federal budget blueprint expected to make big cuts to domestic programs." - The Hill

New York Culture Czar’s Plan: Boroughs Without Borders

"Tom Finkelpearl, New York City cultural affairs commissioner who oversees $330 million in funding, has a plan for supporting underfunded communities." - The Wall Street Journal

