An Interview with a Dealer: Louise Rosenberg

June 27, 2017

Each week, CGN interviews a local art dealer to discuss the ins and outs of running a gallery in the city of Chicago. This week we caught up with Louise Rosenberg of Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery.

Gallery: Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery

Name: Louise Rosenberg

Age: 54

Previous occupations: Records Store Manager, Office Manager at Cabaret Metro, Massage Therapist at a holistic healthcare center

Hometown: Skokie, Illinois

Chicago Gallery News: Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery is unique because you offer a selection of indoor plants alongside a rotating exhibition space. How did you decide to pursue art alongside gardening?

Louise Rosenberg: Great art and design are often inspired or informed by plants and the natural world. Many plants are in and of themselves works of art. We feature indoor plants and terrariums as a way to bring nature inside living and workspaces.

CGN: Please describe your gallery’s program in one sentence.

LR: Our works are directly informed and inspired by pattern, texture, color and organic form found within nature, with an emphasis in flora.

CGN: What's the first thing you do each morning when you get to the gallery?

LR: Turn on the music.

CGN: Who are artists you admire but don't represent?

LR: Andrew Goldsworthy.

CGN: What is the best sale you ever had?

LR: When our buyers really deeply connect to a work of art, every sale is wonderful!

CGN: What major successes have you had this year? What about challenges?

LR: I really am bolstered by kind words from other curators and artists that appreciate the exhibits here at Cultivate. Our neighbors have said we are a wonderful addition to the community. Cultivate is different in many ways. We are not solely an art gallery. We offer many things that add life and dimension to any space. That is both an advantage and a challenge.

CGN: How do you find new artists to work with?

LR: Several different avenues. Artists sometimes make connections and suggestions. Being a business on Main Street in Evanston with longer hours than a more typical gallery setting, I am exposed to many people. Sometimes those conversations turn out to be with other artists or art lovers. I many times discover wonderful artists that live in the area. I have been approached on a pretty regular basis as well.

CGN: What are your favorite places to see art in Evanston?

LR: Artists studios and looking around me while walking the neighborhood.

CGN: What is your favorite interest outside of the art world?

LR: Music, plants and cats.

CGN: What’s coming up next at Cultivate?

LR: In August, we have an exhibition called Flora and Fauna: Stephanie Chambers & Lucy Engelman, which includes painting and illustration and in October, Shar Coulson will present mixed media on linen.

Louise Rosenberg is the owner of Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery located in Evanston. For more information visit: Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery.