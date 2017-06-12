News From Around the Art World: June 12, 2017

June 12, 2017

CGN's weekly round-up of local, national and international art world news.

Naomi Beckwith is Chairing New Curatorial Leadership Summit at 2018 Armory Show

"The Armory Show named curators for its Focus and Platform sections today and also announced a new curatorial leadership summit for its 2018 fair. Bringing together an international roster of prominent curators, the daylong summit is designed to foster 'new ideas and developments within the curatorial landscape.' Naomi Beckwith [see image above], curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, is serving as chair of the summit." - Culture Type

Former Sotheby’s Specialist Accused of Fraud May Face Twenty-Five Years in Prison

"A top Mayfair art dealer is set to be extradited to the US where he could face 25 years in jail for allegedly swindling masterpieces worth more than £8 million from wealthy clients." - DailyMail

Auction of Rockefeller Art Is to Benefit Charities

"The personal art collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller will end up at Christie’s — no surprise, given the return to that auction house from Sotheby’s of Marc Porter, who has a long working relationship with the Rockefellers." - The New York Times

Units in Former Old Town Artists Colony For Sale

"A collection of five units is coming on the market in a onetime Old Town artists colony known for eccentric rehabs." - Crain's Chicago Business

Dakota People Are Debating Whether to Burn ‘Scaffold’ Fragments

"The four-day public dismantling of Sam Durant’s sculpture “Scaffold,” overseen by Dakota traditional and spiritual leaders, is nearly complete in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, after a week of protests, apologies and mediation involving the artist, the Walker Art Center and the Dakota people. But in an interview on Monday, the Walker’s executive director, Olga Viso, said the Dakota were debating whether the wood fragments would indeed be burned, as previously announced." - The New York Times

