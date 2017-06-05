News From Around the Art World: June 5, 2017

June 05, 2017

CGN's weekly round-up of local, national and international art world news.

Louise Bernard Named Museum Director for Future Obama Presidential Center

"A luminary among the nation's museums devoted to African-American history was named the museum director at the future Obama Presidential Center, the foundation planning the center announced Wednesday." - Chicago Tribune

Read more...

Why We Stay: Notable Chicagoans Talk About Why They Call City Home

"At a time when Chicago's population is falling and its image has been tarnished by shootings and other violence, we asked prominent Chicago residents why they have remained in Chicago when their work or bank accounts would allow them to live anywhere." - Chicago Tribune

Read more...

Douglas Dawson Gallery Closing in July After 35 Years

"The following letter from Douglas Dawson Gallery announces that the gallery will close in July after 35 years of sharing tribal art and ethnographic material with the public. Dawson and Wallace Bowling will continue to operate as private dealers." - Chicago Gallery News

Read more...

Japan's New Billionaire Trophy Hunter

"The art world was stunned earlier this month when a Japanese billionaire paid Sotheby’s $110.5 million for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting of a black skull. The purchase reset the record for a U.S. artist at auction and infused the beleaguered art market with a shot of adrenaline. Now, the Basquiat’s newcomer buyer—41-year-old e-commerce mogul Yusaku Maezawa—is getting a closer look by the art establishment." - The Wall Street Journal

Read more...

EXPO CHICAGO Announces Participating Galleries for Sixth Edition

"EXPO CHICAGO has released its list of exhibiting galleries for its sixth annual edition, September 13-17, 2017 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall." - Chicago Gallery News

Read more...

Read the May 22, 2017 roundup here.