News From Around the Art World: July 24, 2017

July 24, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

Hundreds of Vivian Maier Prints Donated to University of Chicago

"Almost 500 never-before-shown Vivian Maier prints have found a new home at the University of Chicago Library, the university announced Wednesday. Maier [see photo above], the Chicago-area nanny who has become famous posthumously as a street photographer — and as the subject of extensive legal wrangling — has had museum and gallery shows but has not previously had her work held by a research institution." -Chicago Tribune

Lee Bey Named Vice President of Chicago’s DuSable Museum

"Change and expansion have become the name of the game at Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History since March 2016, when it was granted Smithsonian Affiliation status by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. That distinction signaled the beginning of a long-term collaborative partnership between the DuSable and the world’s largest museum and research complex. And now comes word that the museum has named Chicago cultural gadfly Lee Bey its first-ever vice president for planning, education and museum experience." -Chicago Sun-Times

University of Michigan Hires New Director for Museum of Art

"The University of Michigan has hired a new director for the Museum of Art. Christina Olsen will run the museum for a five year term starting Oct. 30. The UM Board of Regents approved the appointment Thursday, July 20 after a national search." -MichiganLive

Victims of a Jerusalem Bombing Want to Seize Artifacts from Oriental Institute as Damages

"On September 4, 1997, Hamas terrorists bombed a mall in Jerusalem, killing five people and wounding nearly 200. In 2001, the US survivors and family members of those killed sued the Islamic Republic of Iran in federal court in Chicago, claiming the country had sponsored the bombing. In 2003, a US District Judge in Washington DC awarded the plaintiffs about $71 million in damages. Iran never paid up, so to satisfy their judgement, the plaintiffs have been waging a legal battle for over a decade to seize Persian artifacts that are in the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago and in the Field Museum of Natural History, also in Chicago. The Supreme Court will hear the case in the fall." -Hyperallergic

Motion to Dismiss Denied in Copyright Suit Against Richard Prince and Gagosian

"A Manhattan federal court judge yesterday (18 July) rejected the request of Richard Prince, the Gagosian Gallery, and Larry Gagosian to dismiss the copyright infringement lawsuit of photographer Donald Graham. Graham alleges that Prince unlawfully used his photograph Rastafarian Smoking a Joint (1996) when he enlarged an Instagram post of it for his New Portraits show at New York's Gagosian Gallery in 2014. " -Art Newpaper

Top image: Unpublished work © 2017 The Estate of Vivian Maier. All rights reserved.