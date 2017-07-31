News From Around the Art World: July 31, 2017

July 31, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

Chicago Planning Big Celebration for the Daley Center Picasso’s 50th birthday

“On August 8, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and hundreds of Chicago residents will convene at Daley Plaza to celebrate the 50th birthday of the city’s famous Picasso sculpture. Dubbed ‘Everyone’s Picasso,’ the event is organized by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and will feature performances by the Chicago Children's Choir and the After School Matters Orchestra.” -Curbed Chicago

Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi Joins Board of Trustees at the MCA Chicago

“The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has added Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi to its board of trustees. His addition to the board was announced on the same day that the museum official launched the Global Vision Initiative, which the MCA first began as a pilot program in 2016.” -ARTnews

EXPO CHICAGO Announces Artists for In/Situ Sector

“EXPO CHICAGO has revealed the artists who will participate in the In/Situ sector of the fair’s upcoming edition, which will open in the Windy City on September 13. Organized by Florence Derieux, who was formerly a curator of American art at the Centre Pompidou Foundation, this year’s In/Situ sector—the fair’s annual showcase for monumental artworks—will be titled Chronopolitics.” -ARTnews

Philippe de Montebello, Former Director of the Metropolitan Museum, Joins Acquavella Galleries

“Acquavella Galleries has brought on an unlikely new director: Philippe de Montebello, the longest-serving former head of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The art historian’s hire, announced today, is effective immediately.” -Artnet

Ancient Vase Seized From Met Museum on Suspicion It Was Looted

“For decades it was proudly displayed in the Greco-Roman galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a 2,300-year-old, vividly painted vase that depicts Dionysus, god of the grape harvest, riding in a cart pulled by a satyr.

Today it sits in an evidence room at the district attorney’s office in Manhattan after prosecutors quietly seized the antiquity last week based on evidence that it had been looted by tomb raiders in Italy in the 1970s.” -New York Times

Top image: Chicago Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza. Courtesy of Franck Mercurio