News from Around the Art World: August 7, 2017

August 07, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

Graham Foundation Awards over $400,000 in Grants to Organizations

"As part of its annual Grants to Organizations program, the Graham Foundation has awarded over $400,000 to support architectural projects around the world. Grants went to 41 projects ranging from exhibitions and publications to events and research projects.

Winners were chosen from more than 220 submissions from museums, educational institutions, architectural organizations, and architectural festivals. In the past 61 years, the Graham Foundation has awarded more than 4,300 grants." -The Architect's Newspaper

Read more...

Walker Art Center’s Deputy Director Steps Down

"David Galligan, the veteran arts administrator who served as the Walker's chief operating officer from 1996 to 2002, then returned in 2013 to help lead the effort to develop a new Walker campus and renovate the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden renovation, is stepping down as deputy director and COO to become a consultant." -Star Tribune

Read more...

N.E.H., Once Targeted by Trump, Announces $39.3 Million in New Grants

"A literacy program on American military bases, an effort to revitalize Native American languages, a four-part TV documentary about the Atlantic slave trade and several large-scale projects relating to America’s founding period are among the 245 recipients of new grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities across the country." -The New York Times

Read more...

Following the Floating Museum: When and Where to Expect It

"There are a few sights that a Chicagoan expects to see on the river—friends celebrating the weekend on yachts, people hustling to numerous restaurants on the river bank or the occasional architectural boat tour brimming with eager tourists. However, for the next month, city dwellers should keep their eye out for something a bit more uncommon: The Floating Museum." -Chicago Gallery News

Read more...

Coming to Dana Schutz’s Defense, Cindy Sherman and Other Artists Pen an Open Letter to Her Critics

"Prominent members of the National Academy, including Kara Walker, Marina Abramovic, Ed Ruscha, Jack Whitten, and Cindy Sherman, are coming to the defense of the artist Dana Schutz and the ICA Boston.

In an open letter distributed by email on Thursday evening, the signatories voiced their support of 'cultural institutions like the ICA Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue.'" -Artnet

Read more...

Top image: Gwyneth Shanks, From Above Looking Down, 2017, Los Angeles. Courtesy the artist. From the Graham Foundation's organizational grant to Materials & Applications for "Privacies Infrastructure"