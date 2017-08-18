Hitting the Right Note: Fall MCA Artist Talks

August 18, 2017

It's been a big year for Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). Coinciding with their 50th Year Celebration, MCA has hosted a slew of special exhibitions and events, ranging from their show devoted to Takashi Murakami, famed Japanese artist that specializes in anime inspired works, to soothing jazz music and drinks in the garden.

Although the year is halfway done, MCA continues their celebrations. Following suit of hosting past talks featuring musicians (Thurston Moore from Sonic Youth), the museum has three new artists invited to each lead a talk; R&B and pop artist Solange Knowles (commonly known as Solange), rapper Vince Staples, and Chicago native Chance the Rapper. All three talks are in partnership with Chicago-based Pitchfork and are highlighted with hopes to be “a conversation series exploring new perspectives in music, art, and culture”.

Here is a breakdown of the participating speakers, and what to expect from each artist.

Wednesday, September 13, 6-7pm

Solange Knowles isn’t just one of the year’s most respected, Grammy winning R&B/ artists— she’s also an activist and experienced speaker. This fall, she will be bringing her speaking capabilities to the MCA. Solange, in conjunction with Chicago writer Britt Julious, will discuss her most recent album A Crane in the Sky.

Tickets to see Solange Knowles will be on sale August 23 at noon. To purchase tickets, visit mcachicago.org

Friday, October 13, 6-7pm

There is more than meets the eye with Vince Staples, and that's what his MCA talk is going to be about. Aided by Matthew Schnipper, editing manager of Pitchfork, Staples will discuss his early life growing up in Long Beach, personal identity, and how a rap career has altered both his art and lifestyle.

Tickets to see Vince Staples will be on sale September 6 at noon. To purchase tickets, visit mcachicago.org

Friday, November 17, 6-7pm

Chance the Rapper has become a household name in Chicago for many reasons— his loyalty to the city, popular and colorful mixtapes, and philanthropic efforts do not go unnoticed. Paired with Adrienne Samuel Gibbs, a journalist whose work focuses on south side Chicago, the audience can expect to hear from Chance the Rapper about personal ties to the city, his music, and how he is giving back to the community.

Tickets to see Chance the Rapper will be on sale October 11 at noon. To purchase tickets, visit mcachicago.org