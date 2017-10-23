News from Around the Art World: October 23, 2017

Wright-designed cottage on market for first time since 1 950s

A cottage in Glencoe that Frank Lloyd Wright designed as part of what was supposed to become a grand estate came on the market Oct. 13 for the first time in more than 60 years.

The asking price is $1 million for the one-story, three-bedroom house on a third of an acre on Franklin Road.

"We're looking for an architect or Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiast who will restore this house," said the listing agent, James Tiernan of Re/Max Center. He is representing it for the relatives of its late owners, Meyer and Doris Rudoff, who bought the house in 1956. --Via Dennis Rodkin, Crain's Chicago Business

Logan Center emerges as cultural magnet

In 2001, a report entitled “The Future of the Arts at the University of Chicago” documented the increased engagement of students, faculty, staff and the community with the arts on campus, and highlighted the need for new facilities to accommodate the growing demand.

“The creative and performing arts should play an important role in the intellectual and cultural aspirations of the University,” wrote members of UChicago’s Arts Study Group. It recommended a site at 60th Street and Drexel Avenue for a new creative and performing arts center for the University. --Via Andrew Bauld, University of Chicago

How Artists Barter to Pay the Bills

It’s famously hard for artists to pay the bills with income from their work. But some have found a way to do it without having to sell a single piece.

These artists are finding that they can make ends meet by trading their creations for services or items they need, from medical treatments to rent. Meanwhile, the providers of goods and services willing to barter often see it as helping out a struggling acquaintance—with the promise of a windfall if the artist ends up becoming acclaimed.

But for both parties, there are delicate questions to consider before making any deals. --Via Daniel Grant, The New York Times

New Mural To Be Unveiled In Woodlawn On Nov. 9

WOODLAWN — Woodlawn’s latest mural will be unveiled Nov. 9 under the Metra tracks on 64th Street.

Arlene Turner-Crawford and Rahmaan “Statik” Barnes are currently working to finish the mural in time for the unveiling at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 under the viaduct.

The mural depicts artistic and cultural icons like muralists Bill Walker, Siddha Webber and Calvin Jones as well as pilot Bessie Coleman and former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama with their children. -- Via Sam Cholke, dna info

