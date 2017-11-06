News from Around the Art World: November 6, 2017

Huge Mural Tackling Gentrification Coming To Logan Square Blue Line Lot

LOGAN SQUARE — A huge mural tackling gentrification is coming to a prominent location in Logan Square.

The mural will be on the wall facing the Logan Square Blue Line station's lot, where buses loop around. It will feature cultural landmarks, as well as neighborhood folks and scenes, that depict the neighborhood's once-predominant Latino community.

-- Via Mina Bloom, DNAinfo

3Arts awards grants to more than 90 Chicago artists

More than 90 Chicago artists will receive grants Monday at the 10th annual 3Arts Awards, a yearly celebration held by the Chicago-based nonprofit organization that advocates for artists of color, artists with disabilities and women in the arts.

This year’s unusually large group of awardees is a result of the new peer-to-peer “Make a Wave” giving initiative, which allowed 83 former 3Arts recipients to select 83 winners of $1000 grants.

-- Via Morgan Greene, Chicago Tribune

Wave of Cyber Crime Hits Art World

Hauser & Wirth, London-based dealers Simon Lee, Thomas Dane, Rosenfeld Porcini, and Laura Bartlett, and Tony Karman, the president of Expo Chicago, have all been targeted by hackers or had money stolen from them in the midst of transactions over artworks, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. The most common form of fraud so far consists of criminals hacking into an art dealer’s e-mail account and monitoring incoming and outgoing correspondence.

-- Via Artforum

Buyer Beware: Looted Antiquities Flood Online Sites Like Amazon, Facebook

Earlier this year, Stephennie Mulder was in her office at the University of Texas at Austin when she received a Facebook message from Yemen with pictures of gold coins and an ancient tomb.

“I found the treasure in my towns,” read the message from Ahmed Bakil Al Marhabi, who was a stranger to Ms. Mulder.

-- Via Georgi Kantchev, The Wall Street Journal

Lord Mayor of London returns Nazi-looted Dutch Old Master

The Lord Mayor of London is today (6 November) returning a Dutch Old Master that was looted from the Netherlands during the Second World War and has been on display at Mansion House, his official residence, for nearly 30 years.

The Oyster Meal by Jacob Ochtervelt (around 1664-65) was one of 14 paintings that J.H. Smidt van Gelder, the director of the children’s hospital in Arnhem, stored in a bank vault for safekeeping during the Second World War.

The paintings were looted in January 1945, when the Nazis plundered the town after British troops were forced to retreat in the Battle of Arnhem. The Oyster Meal is one of six works the family were not able to track down after the war, despite extensive searches. It is to be handed over to Smidt van Gelder’s 96-year-old daughter, Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, at a ceremony at Mansion House today.

-- Via Catherine Hickley, The Art Newspaper

