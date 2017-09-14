EXPO CHICAGO 2017 Vernissage Visual Wrap-Up

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

The sixth edition of EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, opened last night at Navy Pier. The crowds were humming from the earliest opening at 3pm, and the energy continued to build all evening, as art enthusiasts streamed through the doors, eager to see the best of the world's contemporary art all under a single, massive roof. Many prominent collectors, artists and art world figures were in attendance as expected, giving a boost to the fair and making many connections all evening, ensuring that the fair's vitality and reputation will continue to grow in years to come.

Overall the art in the show looked very strong, and the enthusiasm and excitement of the crowd overflowed positively all night. The evening concluded with Nick Cave's remarkable Up Right Chicago performance, which featured dozens of participants, some wore his famous Soundsuits, some helped dress the performers live on stage, and others played music and sang songs. Architect Jeanne Gang's custom objects, designed to be part of the performance, were irrisistably playful and touchable for all who walked through the atrium on the walk to the Aon Ballroom.

EXPO's sterling exhibitor list and offering of art, combined with outstanding and dynamic art programming, has made EXPO ART WEEK a cultural centerpiece of Chicago, and its effects will long be felt and remembered.

A few highlights from the show are pictured below, but properly viewing this show will take more than one party-filled evening, as much of the work displayed requires time and attention to truly see and understand. Lucky for us, EXPO added an extra day to the show this year! –GV

