MCA's Takashi Murakami Exhibition Breaks Museum's All-time Attendance Record

We received the following press announcement from the MCA regarding the smashing success of Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg. The exhibition and artwork by Murakami were featured on the summer 2017 issue of Chicago Gallery News. The show also inspired our summer post about seeing art as a family.

The news was also a timely reminder that the show closes this coming Sunday, September 24. Don't wait to get timed-entrance tickets before it's too late.

Congratulations MCA! – GV

September 20, 2017

NEWS ALERT | Murakami Breaks Attendance Record Today

The Takashi Murakami exhibition officially broke the David Bowie attendance record of 193,000, making it the all-time highest attended exhibition in the MCA's 50-year history. Visitors still have five days to see the exhibition, it runs through Sunday, September 24.



Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg features the art and culture icon's immersive paintings, including several never-before-seen works. Murakami is widely known for both his fine art and commercial output -- including collaborations with pop icons such as Kanye West and fashion house Louis Vuitton -- and his ability to straddle high and low, ancient and modern, eastern and western, commercial and fine art. The exhibition is curated by MCA Chief Curator Michael Darling, who said in regards to setting a new attendance record for the museum, "The audiences for this show have been amazing, incredibly youthful and diverse with an enthusiastic thirst for all that Murakami produces."



Tickets are still available to see the exhibition, but visitors will need timed tickets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Saturday, in addition to regular museum hours, the exhibition will be open from 7 - 11 pm during the museum's late-night Prime Time event (21+, special ticket required). Tickets are at mcachicago.org

Top Image: Takashi Murakami, Photo: Maria Ponce Berre, © MCA Chicago.