News from Around the Art World: September 25, 2017

Kerry James Marshall to create massive mural for Cultural Center

On Thursday Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) shared that internationally renowned artist and MacArthur Fellow Kerry James Marshall will create an epic, large-scale mural for the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington St.), honoring 20 women who have shaped the city’s vibrant arts and culture landscape.

Andersonville Arts Week Returns Bigger This Year

In its 15th year, the Andersonville Arts Weekend will be a weeklong celebration featuring more than 150 artists and 70 local businesses along Clark Street. This year's celebration, set for Oct. 10-15, will focus on eight genres of art: visual, theater, dance, music, culinary, handmade, literary and public art, according to a press release for the event.

-- Via Josh McGhee, dna info

The Design Companies Conquering New Ground

In 2013, Antonio Facco, a young graduate student studying design in Milan, had just presented his final project before a jury of professionals. One of them, the architect and furniture designer Giulio Cappellini, approached him. ‘‘We were waiting outside, and a door opened, and Giulio came out,’’ Facco recalled. ‘‘I saw that he was walking toward me, and in the moment I thought, ‘maybe he needs a lighter for a cigarette.’ ’’ Facco readied one. But Cappellini wasn’t looking for fire; he was looking for Facco, to whom he offered a job on the spot. And thus began a new collaboration, the latest in a long line for Cappellini, who has supported young talent since he joined his family’s forward-thinking Milan-based brand in 1979.

-- Via Hannah Goldfield, The New York Times

What Sound Does an Iceberg Make When It Breaks Off the Ice Shelf?

No audio was recorded when the Larsen C ice shelf broke. But this art exhibit simulates it using real data—and the effect is haunting. (See top image)

-- Via Devi Lockwood, Slate

MAKE A WAVE WITH US: November 6

It’s a night when the ten newest recipients of $25,000 3Arts Awards in the performing, teaching, and visual arts are revealed. It’s also a night when we commemorate the occasion of our 10th anniversary, and the immense and indelible mark that Chicago artists make on our city, with an unprecedented artist-to-artist giving program called Make a Wave.

-- 3arts.org

