Palais de Tokyo at EXPO Chicago

EXPO Chicago is bringing the global art community to the city this week, and for the fair's sixth edition, which opens on Wednesday evening, EXPO is introducing a host of new initiatives that specifically address architecture, as the fair coincides with the launch of the second Chicago Architecture Biennial.

One of the most highly anticipated exhibitions happening offsite during the fair is part of a partnership with Palais de Tokyo, a self-proclaimed "dynamic place for the artists of our time," and "the largest center for contemporary artistic creation in all of Europe, as well as a one-of-a-kind exhibition space and a rebellious wasteland with the air of a Palace, an anti-museum in permanent transformation."

The exhibition, Singing Stones, curated by Katell Jaffrès, brings together 11 emerging artists from both the French and Chicago art scenes as part of the first Hors les Murs (beyond the walls) exhibition in the United States, in partnership with the Institut français and Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History. The exhibition has a strong contemporary architecture focus and is also possible in part because of a partnership with Chicago's Graham Foundation as well as guest designer Andrew Schachman.

This group exhibition, which will coincide with EXPO Art Week (September 13-17, 2017) and the opening of the second Chicago Architecture Biennial (September 16, 2017-January 8, 2018), will be on view at the DuSable Museum's Roundhouse on the South Side at 56th Street.

Famed Chicago architecture firm Burnham and Root designed the Roundhouse in 1893 as horse stables for the World’s Columbian Exposition. Singing Stones begins a return for the Roundhouse to active use, though different of course from its original purpose. Fifty six years ago the DuSable Museum began as a small gallery in the home of Charles and Margaret Burroughs. In 1971, the Museum moved to the original wing of its current facility and then expanded in 1993. In 2005 the DuSable Museum acquired the Roundhouse, and since then they have been fundraising in order to recontruct the structure to its original state. Earlier this month the Museum unveiled a new outdoor event space, a 15,000-square-foot plaza next to the Roundhouse, that would be open in time for the Architecture Biennial. Since the space has not been completely restored, it is in a more raw state now, something that curator Jaffrés will use to his advantage for the exhibition as he showcases the raw artistic talent of Chicago and France today.

The exhibition partnership program is an extension of the French-American Curatorial Exchange initiated in 2013 with the Cultural Services of French Embassy in the United States. It ties together this year's focus in Chicago on art and architecture through a global lens.

The DuSable Museum's mission is to promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans through exhibits, programs, and activities that illustrate African and African American history, culture and art.

Singing Stones

Curated by Katell Jaffrès (Palais de Tokyo)

September 12-October 29, 2017

Opening Reception: 8–11pm | Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Roundhouse

740 E 56th Pl., Chicago (60637)

FREE

Artists: Wilfrid Almendra, Daniel G. Baird, Floating Museum, Dorian Gaudin, Lola Gonzàlez, Bouchra Khalili, Guillaume Leblon, Florian Pugnaire & David Raffini, Cauleen Smith, Thomas Teurlai, Raphaël Zarka, and Andrew Schachman

Extended hours during EXPO ART WEEK

Wednesday, September 13 — 10:00am–7:00pm

Thursday, September 14 — 10:00am–7:00pm

Friday, September 15 — 10:00am–7:00pm

Saturday, September 16 — 10:00am–7:00pm

Sunday, September 17 — noon–7:00pm

Exhibition Hours during run of show

September 18–October 29

Mondays Closed

Tuesday–Saturday — 10:00am–5:00pm

Sunday — 12:00–5:00pm

More information is at expochicago.com

