SOFA CHICAGO Returns to Navy Pier November 2-5, 2017

Just as we wind down a bit from the frenzied September start of the fall art season, we look ahead to the City's next major art fair, SOFA CHICAGO, which takes opens in a few weeks and runs from November 2-5 at Navy Pier.

Critically acclaimed and ever popular with the public, SOFA has been continuously running since 1994. What distinguishes SOFA from other top contemporary art events is its focus on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art and design. Exhibitors from around the country and the world offer contemporary art and design in all media including ceramics, wood, glass, fiber, jewelry, metal, design, painting, photography, and works on paper.

Held annually in the fall in Chicago, SOFA averages 80 participating dealers and 35,000 attendees during the fair weekend. Average sales are estimated at $15-20 million per show.

With a strong educational emphasis, SOFA CHICAGO includes an acclaimed lecture series and special exhibits exploring the artworks on view and surveying new trends in the art world. A complete programming lineup may be viewed on SOFA's website. VIP events tend to fill up in advance.

Some advance artwork images are shown below.

SOFA CHICAGO runs November 2-5, 2017 at Navy Pier in Chicago.

Top image: Pascal Oudet, Natural Bowl (Group), Lathe turned and sandblasted oak. Courtesy of Kristen Muenster Projects

