News From Around the Art World: November 6, 2018

Kerry James Marshall says he is done making public art work

One of Kerry James Marshall’s first reactions to news that Chicago intended to sell a public library mural he painted was to swear off making any more public art. “It just seemed like a way of exploiting the work of artists in the city for short-term gain in a really shortsighted kind of way,” he said of the plan to auction off “Knowledge and Wonder,” which Marshall painted for the Legler Branch public library on the West Side, in order to reap an expected multimillion dollar windfall that would pay for upgrading the Legler. “And so I made a decision at that time I would never do another public work.”

By Steve Johnson, Via Chicago Tribune

Chicago-Based Artist And Interior Designer Linc Thelen Transformed A Church Into A Modern Residence

Directing the renovations including the initial demolition phase, 47-year-old Chicago-based architect, interior designer and artist Linc Thelen worked with local Chicago firm Scrafano Architects for the architectural drawings. Having graduated with a BFA from Northern Illinois University and studied art in Italy and France, Thelen has been painting for over two decades and transposes artistic principles of composition, texture, form and light to three-dimensional spaces. In the interior design business for the past 17 years, he describes how his fine art background influences his design work to give him a unique vision..

By Y-Jean Mun-Delsalle, Forbes

Nick Cave Uses His Capital to Help Aspiring Creators

Based for more than 20 years on Chicago’s South Loop, this 59-year-old artist has recently consolidated his studio, the couple’s home and Mr. Faust’s design studio in this 20,000-square-foot former mason’s workshop in South Old Irving Park, a largely working-class neighborhood across town. Named Facility, the space has been conceived as an incubator for collaboration — to inspire “a young artist’s aspirations or put designers and chefs and dancers in one room and see what using the building as a facility makes,” Mr. Faust, 51, said during a tour of their just-renovated ground-floor studio and upstairs residential loft. A cavernous space downstairs could also easily host a fashion show, musical or dance performance.

By Hilarie M. Sheets, The New York Times

Andy Warhol sales are in a rut. Can a show bring mojo back?

The tome announces the upcoming retrospective of one of the most iconic American artists: Andy Warhol. His first U.S. survey in almost 30 years opens next month at the Whitney Museum of American Art with major supporters including hedge fund manager Ken Griffin and Bank of America Corp. Top museums and private collections around the world have loaned paintings, drawings, sculpture and films.

Via Crain's Chicago Business

