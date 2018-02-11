Artist Dr. Keysook Geum at Olympics Opening Ceremony

This past week, the Winter Olympic began in PyeongChang, South Korea. During the opening ceremony art by a Korean artist, who is represented by a local Chicago gallery, was on view for the world.

Chicago dealer Andrew Bae announced that Andrew Bae Gallery artist Dr. Keysook Geum had the honor of designing the dresses and uniforms for the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony. Geum's works are well-known to gallery patrons and passersby in River North, as her delicate, actually wearable creations are frequently hung in the gallery's street-side windows at the corner of Franklin and Superior Streets.

Bae shared that he is truly excited for the artist and that, "Indeed, my favorite part of being a gallery owner is showcasing and discussing art with visitors and patrons." Seeing these works in person is a delight - during past openings the works have been modeled and worn around the gallery. Seeing them worn on an international stage was something else.

Bae came to America from Korea at the age 23, and the gallery's program features a group of select artists from Korea and Japan.

Top photo: Courtesy AOL