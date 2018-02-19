News from Around the Art World: February 19, 2018

A Long-Lost Klimt Drawing Just Turned Up in a Former Museum Secretary’s Cupboard

A Gustav Klimt drawing that disappeared from an Austrian museum has turned up in the cupboard of a recently deceased former secretary of the institution. The woman, who reportedly took and hid the work years ago, left a will describing the drawing’s location and asking for it to be returned upon her death.

via Artnet – Read more here...

The Obama Portraits Drew a Strong Reaction. What Did They Mean to You?

Typically, an official presidential portrait unveiling at National Portrait Gallery might be a ho-hum affair, even with the traditional pomp and circumstance. Not so for former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Monday.

Via New York Times – Read more here...

Investigation of documenta 14’s Shaky Finances Widens to Include Possible Embezzlement of Public Funds

The German Attorney General Götz Wied confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that the criminal investigation into documenta’s officials on the suspicion of embezzlement has expanded. The investigation comes in response to a report issued last November by an independent auditor that included substantial evidence that there were serious failures in how public funds were spent on the recent edition of the prestigious exhibition, which took place in Kassel in Germany as well as the Greek capital of Athens.

Via Artnet – Read more here...

Hirshhorn to reschedule Krzysztof Wodiczko’s monumental projection after Florida school shooting

The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC, decided to postpone a monumental projection across its façade by the Polish artist Krzysztof Wodiczko that included an image of a gun after a school shooting in Florida killed at least 17 people on Wednesday (14 February).

Via The Art Newspaper – Read more here...

Not just a Princess - a Curator! The Duchess of Cambridge to Curate a Show at the National Portrait Gallery

Duchess Kate's impeccable sense of style could certainly be a credit to her art history degree from St. Andrews. But now, the royal has the opportunity to put her eye to use beyond her wardrobe. This spring, she will be assembling an exhibition of Victorian photography at London’s National Portrait Gallery, where she is a patron.

Via Town & Country – Read more here...