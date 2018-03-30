Toomey & Co. Auctioneers Represents a New Generation in Auctions

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Last month the John Toomey Gallery announced a generational succession as well as a name change. According to the press release, after three decades John Toomey Gallery has been a leading specialty auction house and private seller, and it is now known as Toomey & Co. Auctioneers, marking a new era for a company that, since 1987, has built a reputation of integrity and of being well equipped to compete with large, global auction houses.

John Toomey will assume the role of a hands-on consultant for Toomey & Co. Auctioneers, while turning over the company’s management to Lucy Toomey, formerly Senior Vice President, who will now serve as CEO.

“Times change and the industry progresses, and it’s important that we evolve and adapt to meet the demands of our business as it is today,” said John Toomey. “The past 30 years have been fantastic, and it’s time for the next generation to expand their role. I’m proud of what’s been created thus far — and I’m very proud of the team that is taking the reins now.”

In December 2017, John Toomey Gallery ended its partnership with Treadway Gallery of Cincinnati after previously conducting auctions jointly as Treadway Toomey Auctions.

“It’s an exciting time in our industry and we look forward to continuing to work with our current clients and developing relationships with new clients — ensuring that we are providing the best 21st-century service, with the same value system that we always have had in place,” said Lucy Toomey. “The enthusiastic feedback we’ve received regarding the new business has been very encouraging.”

At Toomey & Co., Joe Stanfield and John Walcher will serve as Vice Presidents, while also continuing in their roles as Senior Specialists. Lisanne Dickson will continue as Senior Specialist and Rebecca Williams will assume a Specialist position. Director of Operations Kevin Mannella and his entire staff will remain in place.

Toomey & Co. Auctioneers will continue to provide the service and expertise that the company’s clients are accustomed to, and auctions will continue to be conducted at the same Oak Park location where they have been held for the past 30 years. They plan to hold several curated auctions each year and will continue to specialize in Fine Art, Early 20th Century Design, Modern Design, Fine Furniture & Decorative Arts, Silver & Objects of Vertu, and Fine Jewelry & Timepieces.

The Toomey+ Online Marketplace offers an exclusive, curated selection of Prairie School design, Arts & Crafts, Fine Art, Modern Design, furniture, lighting, and more.

Toomey & Co. Auctioneers’ first sale, under its new brand, is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2018. Highlights include works by Jim Nutt, Roger Brown, David Hockney, Lucio Fontana, Ed Paschke, Robert Lostutter, Thomas Hart Benton, Karl Wirsum, and others.

Images from the upcoming April 8 auction:

Top image: From John Toomey Gallery's 20th Century Art & Design auction, December 2017: Charles Eames (1907-1978) & Ray Eames (1912-1988) for Herman Miller early DCW, pair, Grand Rapids, Michigan, c.1949, natural and ebonized plywood, early Evans/ Herman Miller paper label, original finish, 19.5"w x 21"d x 29"h. Sold for $2,470