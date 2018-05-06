Art Design Chicago: Highlighting Creativity

Art Design Chicago is a year-long comprehensive arts initiative spotlighting many aspects of Chicago’s creative history, and it has inspired and facilitated many collaborative events and exhibitions around the city. ADC celebrates the unique and vital role Chicago plays as America’s crossroads of art and design, creativity and commerce with a scope and ambition befitting Chicago’s grit and can-do determination. More than 30 exhibitions and hundreds of public programs taking place in 2018 tell the stories of the artists and designers that defined and continue to propel Chicago’s role as a hub of imagination and impact.

This summer several notable tours and celebrations taking place. View the full list at artdesignchicago.org

Bus Tour: Mexican Influence – Art in Pilsen

May 17 – Includes the National Museum of Mexican Art’s exhibition Arte Diseño Xicágo and guided tours of Pilsen’s murals and the studios of painters/muralists Hector Duarte and Marcos Raya.

Opening Reception: A Home for Surrealism

June 7 – Attend the public opening of A Home for Surrealism: Fanstastic Painting in Midcentury Chicago at the Arts Club of Chicago

Bus Tour: Charles White and African American Visual Legacies

June 16 – Featuring a viewing of Charles White: A Retrospective at the Art Institute of Chicago

Bus Tour, Sculpture in Chicago, Featuring Richard Hunt

July 12 – This day-long suburban bus tour visits artist studios and Oakton Community College’s Koehnline Museum of Art in Des Plaines to view Sculpting a Chicago Artist: Richard Hunt and his Teachers. Participants attend a reception with Richard Hunt.