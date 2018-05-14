News from Around the Art World: May 14, 2018

Chicago Architecture Biennial appoints Sepake Angiama and Paulo Tavares as 2019 co-curators

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has selected two co-curators for its 2019 program, educator and curator Sepake Angiama, and architect and urbanist Paulo Tavares. Along with creative director Yesomi Umolu, Angiama and Tavares will round out the curatorial team of the Biennials’ third installment, launching in September 2019 and running through January 2020.

By Elizabeth Blasius, The Architects Newspaper

Records Trampled At Heritage’s Comics & Comic Art Auction

CHICAGO — Artist Frank Frazetta’s painting “Death Dealer 6,” 1990, set a world auction record for the artist when it sold for $1,792,500, nearly three times its estimate, at Heritage Auctions May 10-12.

Via Antiques and the Arts

No, it's not a bike rack: Art installation on Daley Plaza is a line of mock AR-15s

Glance at it quickly and you might think it’s a bike rack. But look closer and you’ll see that the art installation at Daley Plaza includes a line of mock AR-15 military-style rifles.

Purposely set up in one of the busiest pedestrian spots in the Loop, the short-term exhibit “Chicago Gun Share Program,” resembles a Divvy bike-share docking station and invites visitors to consider how easy it is for people get their hands on weapons, said Norm Bilow, of the Chicago-based advertising agency Escape Pod. The agency, along with the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, created the exhibit that went up last week and will remain in the Loop until Wednesday.

By Elvia Malagon, The Chicago Tribune

How the Royal Academy Schools shook off their fusty image

Once seen as a bastion of tradition ignored by young artists, the institution's postgraduate fine art course has become the most desirable in London

By Ben Luke, The Art Newspaper

Top Image: Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial