News from Around the Art World: May 29, 2018

From the community: Art history offers lifelong learning for seniors

Everyone can benefit from engaging in the arts at any time of life. That's why at Chicago Methodist Senior Services, we've brought on a part-time Arts Programming Director, Dr. Mark Pohlad. In this piece, Dr. Pohlad shares how innovative art programs - including art history - can be an opportunity for lifelong learning for seniors.

By Community Contributor Bill Lowe, Chicago Methodist Senior Services Via Chicago Tribune

Figures reveal art auction gender imbalance

The top female artist was Japan's Yayoi Kusama, whose works sold for $65.6m (£48.9m) - putting her 13th overall, according to figures from MutualArt. The 13 women in the top 100 accounted for sales of $263m (£175m) - 7.4% of the overall total of $3.5bn (£2.6bn).

The Art Newspaper's Anna Brady said she was "depressingly unsurprised".

Leonardo da Vinci was top of the 2017 auction rankings, thanks to the $450m (£337m) sale of the Salvator Mundi painting last November.

By Ian Youngs, BBC News

Armenia's first art fair goes ahead in face of revolution

Despite civil unrest and a national lockdown, the Armenia Art Fair continued as planned—with free stands for the first edition.

Just three days after a revolution swept Armenia, the country's first art fair opened in Yerevan. Despite concerns that the political unrest would disrupt its opening, the Armenia Art Fair (11-14 May) went ahead as planned, with over 700 guests attending the opening and almost 2,000 attendees in total. "These numbers are really amazing for Armenia, and we consider this art fair to be a huge success," says Sarah Watterson, the fair's head of public relations and communications.

By Aimee Dawson, The Art Newspaper

