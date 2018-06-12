News from Around the Art World: June 12, 2018

Shane Campbell Gallery Sues Frieze Art Fair, Alleging ‘Substantial Financial Losses’ Resulting from Heat in New York

Chicago’s Shane Campbell Gallery has filed suit against the Frieze art fair, alleging that Frieze “was grossly negligent in preparing” its recent New York edition for temperatures that exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The suit, which was filed this past Friday in New York’s Southern District Court, notes that “Frieze was aware of the problem but took no action to correct it.”

By Alex Greenberger, ARTNEWS

Read More

Elmhurst Art Museum opens Mies van der Rohe exhibit

The Elmhurst Art Museum is hosting an unusual open house — one that will last most of the summer and involve a famous house that hasn’t been lived in for decades. The house is the McCormick House, designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe, built in Elmhurst in the 1950s and for more than 20 years an integral part of the structure of the Elmhurst Art Museum building.

By Graydon Megan, Chicago Tribune

Read More

Charles White's powerful portraits of black America – in pictures

The artist created what his gallerist, and later he, called ‘images of dignity’ while portraying African American life in the US. He was part of Chicago’s flourishing black artistic community in the 30s, believing that ‘art must be an integral part of the struggle’. His work is being celebrated in the centenary year of his birth at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Via The Guardian

Read More

These Chicago projects won awards for eco-sensitive design

On Tuesday evening, Friends of the Chicago River doled out awards to a handful of Chicago projects with designs that were particularly mindful of their water impact. The 2018 Chicago River Blue Awards recognize the work of developers, architects and municipalities for projects that are sensitive to the Chicago River watershed. Studio Gang’s Eleanor Street Boathouse in Bridgeport took home the organization’s top prize.

By Sara Freund, Curbed Chicago

Read More