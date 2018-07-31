In the News: CGN Art Community Updates Vol. 3, July 2018

Below is CGN's summary of July 2018 art community news and updates.

• Anniversaries

ARC Gallery is celebrating 45 years as an artist-run gallery this summer. On July 21 they held a Summer Evening Gala fundraiser and celebration in their in-progress space at 1463 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town, where they will be moving soon from their former location on N. Damen.

• Art World Moves and Updates

• CGN is moving its office as of August 1! We will be located at 858 N. Clark Street, Ste. 204 (60610) near the Newberry Library. Please come say hi or stop in to help us rehang dozens of past magazine covers!

• Catherine Edelman Gallery, which opened in River North at 300 West Superior Street in the fall of 1987 and specializes in photography, is moving to a new location in West Town in January 2019.

The gallery will close at the end of 2018 and reopen at 1637 W. Chicago Ave. just east of the galleries at 1709-11 W. Chicago.

• PAGODA RED is moving from Winnetka to Chicago. On August 10, the collection from the Winnetka gallery moves to Pagoda Red's Lincoln Park warehouse at Webster & Elston where their entire collection will be open to the public this fall. Until then you are welcome in our Fulton Market gallery and garden at 400 N. Morgan, Chicago.

• Call for Artists

• Submissions for the artist-in-residence program at Fermilab are due Sept 1. Past residents have included Jim Jenkins, AIR 2017, and Lindsay Olson AIR 2015.

Fermilab is America’s national laboratory dedicated to particle physics research. To initiate and stimulate communication and interactions among scientists, artists and the public, the laboratory has created an Artist-in-Residence program and seeks applications for the 2019 cycle. The Fermilab artist in residence will interact with scientists at the laboratory, learn about their research, see how it connects to society. Then use this information to create a body of work, leading to presentations in the community and possibly an exhibition of the artwork at Fermilab. A small stipend will be provided by the Fermi Research Alliance.

Applications and questions for the 2019 Artist-in-Residence program should be submitted to art@fnal.gov Artists will be notified before November 10, 2018. More info may be found here.

• Art Awards and Acquisitions

• Northern Trust announced on July 9 that the Northern Trust Purchase Prize will be donated to the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago during the seventh annual EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, (Sept. 27 – 30, 2018). As Presenting Sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO, Northern Trust, will purchase the annual gift of artwork from the EXPOSURE section of the exposition, for galleries eight years and younger. The selected artwork will be unveiled on September 28 at 12 p.m. on the Northern Trust Exchange Stage as part of the Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting program.

• Mana Contemporary announced on July 9 a new residency program in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). This yearlong residency will run August 1, 2018–August 1, 2019, and is designed to support the next generation of new media artists.

The first five residents, Cat Bluemke, Jenna Boyles, Minsun Cho, Morgan Green and Joo Young Lee, have been selected by the Mana curatorial team from a pool of graduating candidates nominated by the SAIC graduate department. The program supports interdisciplinary artists and aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship in the field of new media. As part of the community-based residency, the artists will work together in a collective studio and engage the public through self-generated programming, workshops, and exhibitions. Mana’s New Media Program initiative is dedicated to supporting the production and presentation of work that engages the intersection of art and technology.

• DOCUMENT shared that Howardena Pindell's Video Drawings: Abstract (Fish Schooling), 1976 was recently acquired by Milwaukee Art Museum. Geraldo de Barros, Untitled (from Sobras Series), 1996-1998 and Untitled (from Sobras Series), 1996-1998 were recently acquired by The Art Institute of Chicago.

• Two of Schneider Gallery's represented artists, Rania Matar and Ian Van Coller, have both been named Guggenheim Fellows for 2018.

• From Western Exhibitions: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art acquired the major components of The Dequindre Civic Academy by Marshall Brown from his presentation at the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennial, and the Museum of Contemporary Photography of Columbia College acquired three collages by Brown from his Chimera series that were featured in the Chicago Architecture Biennial 2017. The National Gallery of Art acquired Untitled (Welcome), a 6-color reduction woodblock print, by Stan Shellabarger. The Art Institue of Chicago acquired a work on paper, Tantric Necromantic, by Geoffrey Todd Smith from his recent show Field Streaming at Western Exhibitions. The Smart Museum of Art acquired a drawing by Orkideh Torabi for their Art To Live With Program.



• The Field Foundation of Illinois has awarded 3Arts a $25,000 grant to invest in Chicago's artists of color and their production of new art through the 3AP (3Arts Projects) program, a crowdfunding platform with a built-in match and behind-the-scenes training, video production, and coaching designed to help artists build serious momentum in their careers.

The Siragusa Foundation is partnering with 3Arts to support the one-of-a-kind Make a Wave artist-to-artist-giving program. With the Foundation's generous $10,000 contribution, every artist who receives a 3Arts Award will be invited to select another Chicago artist to receive a surprise $1,000 grant, sending a wave from artist to artist throughout our city.

Join 3Arts on November 5 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago to meet the 2018 awardees. Tickets go on sale in September at 3arts.org To read a 2013 CGN article on 3Arts click here.

Top of page: CGN is packing up nearly 75 past magazine covers to move to a new office at 858 N. Clark St. on August 1, 2018