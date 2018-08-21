News from Around the Art World: August 21, 2018

Chicago’s ‘Art on theMART’ to debut world’s largest video display in September

An ambitious plan to transform the facade of Chicago’s iconic 1930’s Merchandise Mart into a massive canvas for projected art is just weeks away from dazzling residents and tourists alike. Dubbed “Art on theMART”, the public installation will launch Saturday, September 29.

By Jay Koziarz, Curbed Chicago

Michigan Avenue sculpture by famed Israeli artist is gone

A brightly colored work by Yaacov Agam had stood in front of a building at 150 N. Michigan Ave. since 1983. It's now in storage.

By ARI BENDERSKY, Crains Chicago Business

Chicago's Sector 2337, Home to the Green Lantern Press, To Close

Beginning in 2019, the artist-run nonprofit organization Green Lantern Press (GLP) will close its Chicago-based headquarters Sector 2337 and continue its publishing, curatorial, and public programming projects remotely.

Via Artforum

Artists Explore a New Canvas: Tennis Courts

This project, “Art Courts,” was spearheaded by the United States Tennis Association as part of a 50th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Open. Organizers hope to inject a dash of enthusiasm and color into community tennis courts in underserved neighborhoods — as well as enliven a sport that, to some, possesses a reputation for stuffiness and adherence to rules.

By Andrew R. Chow, The New York Times

Alex Katz’s Life in Art

Alex Katz is on fire. He said so himself, when I visited his studio one day this spring. “One thing after another is coming up,” the ninety-year-old said, flashing a wide smile that transformed his usual expression of slight gloom. His proposal to place a series of cutout sculptures of his wife, Ada, on the median of New York’s Park Avenue had been accepted by the city, and he had been commissioned to enhance the interior of a subway station. “I told them a couple of little mosaics in the subway isn’t going to change anything, what you need is an environment—and they went for it,” he said.

By Calvin Tomkins, The New Yorker

